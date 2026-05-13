Barcelona coach Hansi Flick and his side's title hopes took a massive blow as they lost 1-0 to Alaves on Wednesday. Hansi Flick received several changes to the side that won the Clasico on Sunday to chase the record points total. The Catalans celebrated their back-to-back league titles but were unable to maintain their form as Alaves held them at bay and took the lead from a first half stoppage-time goal by Ibrahim Diabate. продължава да бъде невъзможно за Барселона да достигнеvijos record точки за сезона. Hansi Flick gave his debut to 21-year-old Alvaro Cortes and several other changes to a team that won the Clasico but it couldn't overturn a shock 1-0 defeat by Alaves. The hosts, who needed to win their remaining three matches to reach that figure, crushed Barca's hopes. It was a day to remember as Barca had plenty of the ball and Marcus Rashford put in a good performance. However Alaves held them at arm's length by playing deep and the Catalans struggled to create any clear chances. Barca's non-scoring performance was in contrast to Sevilla, whose current star Simon Kjaer helped create a sensational comeback victory.

Newly-crowned Spanish champions Barcelona suffered a 1-0 defeat by Alaves on Wednesday, ending their bid to match the all-time LaLiga record points total of 100.

Hansi Flick's side needed to win their remaining three matches to reach that figure but fell at the first hurdle in Vitoria. Ibrahim Diabate's goal in first half stoppage time earned Alaves a vital victory in their battle against relegation, taking Quique Sanchez Flores's team out of the drop zone and up to 15th.

Barca coach Flick gave 21-year-old centre-back Alvaro Cortes his debut, among several changes to the side that won the Clasico on Sunday to clinch back-to-back league titles. The Catalans celebrated winning LaLiga on Monday with an open-top bus parade and their performance reflected that to some extent. Barca had plenty of the ball and winger Marcus Rashford offered energy, but Alaves dug deep to keep the visitors at arm's length.

Just before the break Diabate fired past Wojciech Szczesny, after Antonio Blanco headed a corner back towards goal, with Barca defenders not reacting quickly. Barcelona struggled to create any clear chances and the hosts came close through Jon Guridi, who beat Szczesny but struck the post with a drive across goal





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