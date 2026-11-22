Barcelona recover from a two-goal deficit to defeat Villarreal 3-2 and restore their three-point lead in LaLiga. Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone breaks the all-time wins record in a separate 3-0 victory over Getafe.

Spanish champions Barcelona overcame a significant early deficit to defeat Villarreal 3-2 on Sunday, restoring their three-point lead at the summit of LaLiga. The victory was particularly vital as it edged the Catalan giants ahead of Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid, who had matched Barcelona's point total on Saturday following their win against Celta Vigo.

Barcelona Fight Back At Camp Nou

Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi provided Villarreal with a commanding two-goal advantage in a span of just seven minutes early in the match. However, Barcelona staged an impressive second-half resurgence, scoring three times within an 11-minute period to secure the win. Gerard Martin and Fermin Lopez leveled the score before Pau Navarro scored an own goal that delivered the three points to the hosts.

Also read Real Madrid Defeat Celta Vigo 2-1 to Tie Barcelona on Points

Villarreal began the match aggressively in the early afternoon sunlight, with Buchanan firing them into the lead in the fifth minute. The goal came after Lopez made a careless pass, allowing the Canada international to produce a perfect sliced effort from distance. Two minutes later, Oluwaseyi doubled the advantage by smashing an effort over Joan Garcia into the roof of the net.

Barcelona missed a crucial opportunity to reduce the deficit before halftime when Lamine Yamal missed a penalty in the first half. The mistake occurred after Oluwaseyi fouled the teenage winger in the area, but Yamal dragged his shot against the post and wide. The hosts struggled to find their rhythm early on, but the response in the second half was described as unbelievable by coach Hansi Flick.

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Flick And Pedri React To Comeback

Gerard Martin equalized in the 57th minute with a header from Pedri's cross. Four minutes later, Lopez slammed home the second goal after being teed up by Yamal. The third goal followed quickly as a clever backheel pass by Yamal fed Eric Garcia, whose cross was bundled into his own net by Navarro. The win marks Barcelona's fourth consecutive victory across all competitions since their Clasico defeat by Real Madrid in October.

Midfielder Pedri acknowledged the team's poor start but praised the reaction. He told DAZN that while they suffered by letting in two early goals, the way the team reacted was impressive, though work is needed to prevent such lapses. Flick also expressed satisfaction with the comeback, noting that while they made two mistakes leading to two goals, the collective response was outstanding.

Simeone Breaks All-Time LaLiga Wins Record

In a separate match later on Sunday, Atletico Madrid secured a comfortable 3-0 victory away at Getafe in a derby clash. First-half goals from Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso put the Rojiblancos on track for the win before Alejandro Grimaldo netted a penalty late in the game. The win was sealed after Getafe's Djene Dakonam was sent off for fouling Alexander Sorloth in the box.

The victory marked a historic milestone for Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who became the coach with the most wins in LaLiga history. His side recorded his 345th league victory, overtaking former Atletico coach Luis Aragones. Simeone, who took over in December 2011, has led the club into 567 league matches in total.

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Simeone expressed his joy at the achievement, attributing it to the hard work and effort from a huge number of people and players committed to the club's idea. He also took a subtle jab at critics who have suggested he relies too heavily on defensive football, highlighting the offensive quality displayed in the win against Getafe.

Other LaLiga Results And Standings

Elsewhere in the league, Osasuna edged Malaga 1-0 in a tight contest. In an entertaining clash, Racing Santander defeated Real Sociedad 3-2, with a brace from Yassir Zabiri. Zabiri, who is on loan from Rennes, is currently the Moroccan forward trailing only Raphinha and Kylian Mbappe in the LaLiga scoring charts with 11 goals.

While Barcelona and Atletico Madrid secured crucial points, Real Madrid remains their closest rival in the title race. The intensity of the LaLiga competition is highlighted by the narrow margins and high stakes of every match. The upcoming fixtures will be critical for all top teams aiming to secure the championship title for the season.