Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick Leads Team to Second Straight LaLiga Title Amid Dad's Death and Describes It as a Day He Would"Never" Forget

Barca coach Hansi Flick led his team to a resounding Clasico win over Real Madrid, and the day would become a day he would never forget, as he was grateful for his team's support. He also explained his decision to share the loss of his father with his players.

Hours after the death of his father, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick led the Catalan giants to a second straight LaLiga title with a Clasico win over rivals Real Madrid and said it was a day he would"never" forget.

Flick's Barca side earned a 2-0 win over Los Blancos and the coach said he was grateful to his team for their support and commitment.

"I'm proud. I'll never forget this day. Never. I'm happy about this (triumph) and the atmosphere in this stadium is unbelievable," Flick told reporters.

"This morning, my mum called me and she said that my father passed away. And so I thought about (whether) I should hide it, or should I speak with my team? Because for me it's like a family," explained Flick.

"And I said, okay, I want to get the information to the players. And what they did (then) was unbelievable. I will never forget this moment.

"I'm really happy and really proud about everyone. Every player in the team. My staff around as well, and the club.

" Flick, who was tossed into the air by his players in celebration at final whistle, said he had"never" felt so much love in a stadium as on this day. The coach said his team were still hoping to match the record of 100 points in a LaLiga season in their final three league matches, and their big goal for next season was to end their 11-year wait for the Champions League.

"I'm feeling in the right place, at the right time, and I think we all want to continue, and we want to give more for this club," added Flick. "I know everyone here and also in Barcelona wants to win the Champions League. We try next season again, and hopefully we can achieve this goal.





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