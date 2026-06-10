Barbarians Squad Features Van der Merwe, Perenara, and Albanese for Springbok Clash

The Barbarians have announced a star-studded lineup for their match against the Springboks, including Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe, former All Black TJ Perenara, and Argentina flyhalf Tomas Albanese, among others.

As anticipation for the upcoming international rugby season grows, the announcement that Scotland's all-time leading try scorer, Duhan van der Merwe, will represent the Barbarians against the Springboks in Gqeberha on June 20 has captured significant attention.

Van der Merwe, also selected for Scotland's tour of South Africa in July, could potentially face his country of birthplace twice within a short span, despite not having been a guaranteed starter for head coach Gregor Townsend in recent matches. The winger, who began his career with the Bulls' youth structures before moving to Scotland, is the first high-profile player confirmed for the Barbarians fixture, suggesting the invitational side is assembling a competitive squad to open the Springboks' international calendar.

However, van der Merwe is not alone in this venture. His Edinburgh Rugby teammate, D'arcy Rae, has also been recruited for the Barbarians, a move coordinated with Townsend to ensure both players gain valuable match fitness ahead of the July test window. Adding further intrigue is the inclusion of former All Black scrumhalf TJ Perenara, currently playing in Japan, who will join the Barbarians for the South Africa clash and the subsequent match against Wales.

Another familiar face for South African fans is the mercurial flyhalf Tomas Albanese, an Argentine international who has troubled Springbok defenses with his creative play. Though now based in France's Top 14, Albanese's stint with Benetton in the Pro14 remains fresh in the memories of many SA supporters. The roster also features Australia's Andrew Kellaway, a seasoned fullback known to Bok fans from multiple test encounters, and Uruguay's emerging scrumhalf Santiago Arata, a standout in South American rugby.

England prop Kyle Sinckler is slated to appear only in the Wales fixture, as is Scotland's Liam McConnell, narrowing the options for the Springboks match but still highlighting the Barbarians' depth





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Barbarians Springboks Duhan Van Der Merwe Tomas Albanese TJ Perenara

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