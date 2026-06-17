Barbarians Assemble Star‑Studded Squad for Gqeberha Clash with Springboks

The invitational Barbarians name a diverse line‑up featuring three South Africans, including prop Oli Kebble, and a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talent for a high‑profile non‑Test match against the Springboks in Gqeberha.

The Barbarians will take on the Springboks in a high‑profile, non‑Test match in Gqeberha on Saturday at 3 p.m., and the roster promises a compelling blend of seasoned internationals and up‑and‑coming talent.

Among the 23 selected, three South Africans will feature prominently. Stormers prop Oli Kebble, who recently returned from a stint in the Super Rugby competition, has earned a spot on the bench and will be ready to make an impact should the opportunity arise. The inclusion of Kebble follows the earlier selections of South African‑born Scottish winger Duhan van der Merwe and veteran All Black scrum‑half TJ Perenara, who will captain the side.

Perenara, an 89‑cap veteran of the New Zealand national team, joins fellow half‑back Tomas Albornoz, the dynamic play‑maker from Toulon and Argentina, to form a partnership that should offer both creativity and experience in the midfield. The backline is further bolstered by a host of players from the Southern Hemisphere and Europe.

Scotland and British & Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe will reunite with former schoolmate Warrick Gelant, who is set to line up against his own countrymen in the match. Wallabies winger Andrew Kellaway completes the back three, providing pace and finish alongside the powerful French‑trained centre Virimi Vakatawa. The forward pack is equally impressive, featuring a mixture of size, power and technical skill.

Gloucester's Argentine lock Mayco Vivas, Dragons RFC and Wales hooker Elliot Dee, and Edinburgh‑based Scotland tight‑head D'Arcy Rae will anchor the front row, while Western Force and Los Pumas lock Franco Molina will partner Bayonne's Alex Moon to form a towering second‑row combination. On the flanks, Harlequins and Argentina stalwart Guido Petti and Panasonic Wild Knights forward Lachlan Boshier will add mobility and work‑rate, and the Samoan sensation Miracle Fai'ilagi will wear the number 8 jersey, bringing a dynamic ball‑carrying presence.

Barbarian head coach Scott Robertson expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming fixture, noting that the team has fully embraced the tradition and spirit of the Barbarians throughout the week in Cape Town. He highlighted the eclectic makeup of the squad, describing it as a collection of talent drawn from across the globe, all eager to showcase their abilities on the field in Port Elizabeth.

The replacements bench reflects a strong South American influence, with Los Pumas' Lionel Oviedo and Pedro Delgado joining Uruguay's Santiago Arata among the reserves. Robertson added that the match presents a valuable 'big day' for South African coaches, who will be keen to evaluate uncapped players and gauge how the Barbarians-often referred to as the BaaBaas-might challenge the Springboks in a competitive, yet non‑Test environment.

The fixture promises to be a showcase of rugby flair, physicality, and international camaraderie, offering fans a vivid reminder of why the Barbarians remain a beloved institution in the sport





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Barbarians Springboks Rugby Union Oli Kebble Duhan Van Der Merwe TJ Perenara Gqeberha

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