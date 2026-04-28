Baptiste Stuns Sabalenka in Madrid, Reaches First WTA 1000 Semifinal

Hailey Baptiste defeated Aryna Sabalenka in a thrilling three-set quarterfinal match at the Madrid Open, ending the world No. 1's title defense and 15-match winning streak. Baptiste saved multiple match points to secure the upset and advance to her first WTA 1000 semifinal, where she will face Mirra Andreeva.

Hailey Baptiste delivered a stunning upset at the Madrid Open on Tuesday, ending Aryna Sabalenka ’s title defense and a remarkable 15-match winning streak. The American player secured a hard-fought 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory in the quarterfinal, marking the biggest surprise of the tournament thus far.

The match was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, with Baptiste demonstrating incredible resilience and aggressive play to overcome the world number one. Sabalenka, a three-time Madrid champion, had consistently reached the final in the Spanish capital for the past three years, making her defeat all the more significant. The pivotal moments of the match showcased Baptiste’s unwavering determination.

She faced a total of six match points – five at 4-5 in the deciding set and one in the tiebreak – but managed to save them all with a combination of powerful serving and strategic shot-making. This victory represents only the second defeat of the year for Sabalenka, and her first since falling in the Australian Open final three months prior.

Baptiste’s game plan centered around relentlessly attacking Sabalenka with booming serves and aggressive groundstrokes, ultimately disrupting the Belarusian’s rhythm and forcing errors. The American finished the match with an impressive 12 aces, although she also accumulated 10 double faults, highlighting the high-risk, high-reward nature of her strategy. A particularly memorable moment came when Baptiste bravely employed a serve-and-volley tactic to save a match point, demonstrating her willingness to take chances and seize opportunities.

The match lasted two hours and thirty minutes, a testament to the intense battle between the two players. Baptiste’s triumph is not just a win; it’s a statement about her potential and a signal that she is ready to compete with the very best in the world. Baptiste expressed her elation after the match, stating, 'I feel incredible... It was a super tight match, 7-6 in the third, I had to fight off some match points.

’ She further elaborated on the significance of the victory, emphasizing that it validated her belief in her own game.

'It just shows me where my game lies, and I've always believed it. And I feel like now I'm starting to put it into action, and the world is seeing it as well. So I'm very confident right now.

' Looking ahead, Baptiste will face ninth-seeded Mirra Andreeva in the semifinal. Andreeva also secured her place in the final four with a convincing victory over Leylah Fernandez, winning 7-6(7/1), 6-3. The Russian teenager, who will celebrate her 19th birthday on Wednesday, is enjoying a successful clay-court season, boasting an impressive 11-1 record on the surface. She recently claimed a title in Linz, further solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of women’s tennis.

The semifinal clash between Baptiste and Andreeva promises to be another exciting encounter, pitting Baptiste’s aggressive power against Andreeva’s consistent clay-court prowess. This tournament has already been full of surprises, and the outcome of this match could very well determine who lifts the trophy in Madrid





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hailey Baptiste Aryna Sabalenka Madrid Open WTA 1000 Tennis Mirra Andreeva Upset Semifinal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sabalenka downs Osaka to reach Madrid Open quarterfinalsWorld No 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame Naomi Osaka 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-2 in a gripping battle on Monday to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

Read more »

Sabalenka battles back as Madrid Open quarter-finals take shape - SABC NewsAryna Sabalenka kept her hopes alive of becoming the first female player ever to win four titles

Read more »

Sabalenka reaches Madrid Open quarters, Gauff bows outWorld No 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame Naomi Osaka 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-2 in a gripping battle on Monday to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

Read more »

Sabalenka reaches Madrid Open quarters, Gauff bows outWorld No 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame Naomi Osaka 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-2 in a gripping battle on Monday to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

Read more »

Sabalenka Battles Past Osaka to Reach Madrid Open Quarter-FinalsAryna Sabalenka defeated Naomi Osaka in a thrilling three-set match at the Madrid Open, securing her place in the quarter-finals. She overcame a first-set loss and a break down in the second to ultimately triumph. She will next face Hailey Baptiste.

Read more »

Sabalenka reaches Madrid Open quartersWorld No 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcame Naomi Osaka 6-7 (1/7), 6-3, 6-2 in a gripping battle on Monday to reach the Madrid Open quarterfinals.

Read more »