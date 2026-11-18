Five baobab trees, intercepted at Durban harbour after an illegal export attempt, begin their journey to Timbavati Nature Reserve for rehabilitation following a major conservation effort.

Five baobab trees, the subject of a high-profile investigation into illegal removal and attempted export, departed for the Timbavati Nature Reserve in Limpopo on Tuesday morning, November 16. The transport trucks left Durban harbour under the supervision of the Baobab Foundation, marking a critical phase in the rehabilitation of the ancient specimens.

Transport Delays and Route Adjustments

Although the vehicles departed on schedule, logistical hurdles have impacted the timeline, with officials confirming the convoy was expected to pass through Lydenburg later in the day. The team is currently navigating the process of obtaining necessary transport permits in that region. The exact route to the reserve remains fluid, adjusted daily based on real-time road conditions to ensure the safety of the heavy loads. Dr Sarah Venter, founder of the Baobab Foundation, is overseeing the entire operation to guarantee the trees receive specialized care throughout the transit.

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Investigation Into Illegal Export Scheme

The trees were initially intercepted at the Africa Global Logistics warehouse in Mobeni, Durban, on July 17 after authorities detected irregularities in their documentation. The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) revealed that Pretoria horticulturalist and exporter Corné Maré was accused of facilitating an operation to transport the baobabs to Georgia without valid permits for removal, possession, or export. Maré appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court in September, and the legal proceedings have been postponed to January 2027. The DFFE continues to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the initial removal from the Waterberg region.

Financial and Logistical Challenges

The rehabilitation and transport effort has incurred significant costs, with transportation expenses projected to exceed R1 million. Each baobab required an abnormal-load truck due to their massive size and weight, necessitating specialized logistics. Mark Read, chairperson of the Everard Read Gallery and a former member of the WWF International Board from 2004 to 2010, successfully secured the funding required for this complex operation. The financial backing highlights the collaborative effort between private conservationists and legal authorities to rescue the trees from a likely fatal export journey.

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Tree Condition and Recovery Prospects

Despite enduring months of exposure on hot tar at the harbour, the five trees have shown surprising resilience. Conservationists noted that although the roots had been cut during the initial removal, the specimens began budding while waiting for transport. On the day of departure, the appearance of flowers provided a hopeful indicator of their potential recovery. Conservationists remain cautious, acknowledging that survival is not guaranteed, but the biological signs suggest the trees may adapt to their new protected environment in the reserve.

Future Care at Timbavati Nature Reserve

Upon arrival, the trees will be planted in locations identified by the reserve's conservation team, which carefully selected sites based on ecological suitability and long-term protection needs. Edwin Pierce, warden of the Timbavati Nature Reserve, emphasized the significance of giving the baobabs a chance to recover in a protected space. The planting holes are already prepared, and the reserve aims to provide the best possible conditions for the trees to continue growing for hundreds of years. The incident has drawn nationwide attention, reinforcing public support for the protection of indigenous flora.