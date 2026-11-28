South Africa began their six-team World Cup qualifying tournament in Morocco with a 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei, thanks to a Ronnel Donnelly goal set up by Thembi Kgatlana.

Chinese Taipei came into this game as favourites, as they are the highest ranked team at the tournament. However, it was Banyana Banyana who started off by dominating in the first half.

Their game plan appeared to be simple, to attack, create chances and score. Banyana strikers, Thembi Kgatlana and Ronnel Donnelly seemed to be threats to the Chinese Taipei's defence. In the 19th minute, Donnelly almost scored but the goal was disallowed.

Also read Banyana bank on ‘resilience’ to take them to World Cup

However, she eventually found the back of the net in the 31st minute, scoring the first goal of the match to put Banyana in the lead. Banyana had another chance to extend their lead through a free kick in the 40th minute. But the ball hit the wall and the follow-up shot went wide four minutes before the end of the first half.

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Banyana Banyana beat Chinese Taipei

In the second half, Taipei came out, firing on all cylinders, but could not make it past shot stopper, Kaylin Swart. Banyana made their first substitute in the 60th minute when they brought in midfielder, Amogelang Motau and striker Nthabiseng Majiya in place of Noxolo Cesane and Hilda Magaia, respectively. And that boosted Banyana's confidence as they started to create more chances. Banyana Banyana began their World Cup qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

South Africa are part of the six-team tournament taking place in Morocco. The top two nations will proceed to the world showpiece. Banyana scored the only goal through forward Ronnel Donnelly, who found the back of the net in the 32nd minute. The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies star was set up by fellow Banyana attacker Thembi Kgatlana.

Qualifiers continue with Ecuador match

Coach Desiree Ellis and her side will be hoping to continue with their winning run to finish the mini-tournament at the summit of the log table. Uzbekistan, Ghana, Papua New Guinea and Ecuador are the other nations in the running for the qualification. Banyana will face Ecuador on Tuesday.

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