Desiree Ellis names Banyana Banyana squad for 2027 World Cup play-offs in Morocco

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a 23-player squad for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup preliminary play-offs in Morocco, where South Africa will face Chinese Taipei, Ecuador and Uzbekistan.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named her 23-player squad for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off tournament in Morocco. The preliminary phase runs from 28 November to 5 December at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat and the Football Academy Mohammed VI in Salé.

Ellis backs veteran midfielder Jane

South Africa must finish in the top two to reach the final qualification phase in February 2027. Ellis announced the squad at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Tuesday. She backed veteran central midfielder Refiloe Jane, 34, saying the player still has a lot to offer the senior women's team. Banyana are taking the difficult route after missing automatic qualification for the World Cup in Brazil.

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Ellis said Jane still has quality and that when players reach a certain stage people tend to say their time is up. She noted that Noko Matlou played for the national team until she was 39, adding that for her it is not about how old you are but what you can offer. She said Jane was good at set-pieces at the past Wafcon and can still add value.

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Ellis said experience means nothing if you cannot add value anymore because then it is just a word. She added that until players cannot add value anymore, she still thinks they can give a lot to the team. The squad blends experienced internationals with younger players for the crucial assignment. Key players include Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo and Hildah Magaia.

Squad features strong Sundowns representation

Ellis named the strongest possible squad, including Kaylin Swart, Karabo Dhlamini, Bambanani Mbane, Fikile Magama, Sibulele Holweni and others. Mamelodi Sundowns have a strong representation, while several players ply their trade abroad. The listed defenders are Karabo Dhlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Khutso Pila and Bambanani Mbane of Mamelodi Sundowns, plus Antonia Maponya, Lonathemba Mhlongo and Fikile Magama of the University of the Western Cape.

The midfielders are Bongeka Gamede and Sibulele Holweni of FC Nordsjælland in Denmark, Linda Motlhalo of Glasgow City in Scotland, Refiloe Jane of TS Galaxy Queens, Amogelang Motau of Club Tijuana in Mexico, and Noxolo Cesane and Nonhlanhla Mthandi of Mamelodi Sundowns. The forwards are Thembi Kgatlana of Tigres UANL in Mexico, Wendy Shongwe, Nthabiseng Majiya and Ronnel Donnelly of Mamelodi Sundowns, Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado of JVW FC, and Hildah Magaia of Al-Ittihad WFC in Saudi Arabia.

Banyana face tough preliminary opponents

Banyana Banyana open their campaign against Chinese Taipei on Saturday, 28 November, with kick-off at 16:00 South African time. They then face Ecuador on Tuesday, 1 December, at 21:00 before completing their preliminary campaign against Uzbekistan on Saturday, 5 December, at 19:00. Ghana and Papua New Guinea are also in the preliminary tournament, although Banyana will not face either nation. Ellis warned that Chinese Taipei, Ecuador and Uzbekistan cannot be taken lightly, especially given what is at stake.

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She said there are two Asian teams in Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan and one from South America in Ecuador. She noted Chinese Taipei recently played in the Asian Games and that Uzbekistan lost 6-3 and drew with China Taipei. Ellis said Ecuador played in the 2027 Conmebol play-offs and drew with Chile 1-1 and lost to Argentina.

Ellis warns against underestimating rivals

She said the reason for their high ranking is that they play teams that are highly ranked, while South Africa beat teams like Madagascar that are lowly ranked and lose points when playing them. She added that these teams can play but Banyana have never gone into any tournament and underestimated anyone and will not do it this time.

The two teams that progress from Morocco advance to the final qualification phase in February 2027, where the remaining World Cup places will be contested. Brazil will host the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, and Banyana Banyana will be determined to secure another appearance on football's biggest international stage.