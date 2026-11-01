Bangladesh Wage Board Formed To Resolve Garment Worker Protests And Factory Shutdowns

Bangladesh established a six-member wage board to review garment worker pay amid protests that shut 529 factories. Authorities urge workers to return as police disperse demonstrators in Dhaka and Gazipur.

On Sunday, Bangladesh officially announced the establishment of a specialized wage board aimed at reviewing and recommending revised pay rates for its massive garment sector. This strategic intervention comes as violent protests have forced the closure of more than 500 factories, creating significant disruption in a vital economic pillar. Police forces responded to the unrest by deploying tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds of demonstrators who had blocked major roads in the capital, Dhaka, and the industrial hub of Gazipur. Authorities have simultaneously issued a strong call for employees to return to their workplaces to mitigate further economic damage and restore normal production cycles.

Protests Disrupt 529 Factories And Workers

The widespread industrial stoppage has had a profound impact on the national workforce and supply chains. According to data provided by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, the unrest has compelled 529 garment factories to suspend operations entirely. This shutdown leaves a staggering 987,190 workers out of employment across the country's most critical industrial centers. The scale of the disruption underscores the volatility of the situation, as workers in South Asian nations like Bangladesh are central to global apparel manufacturing. The demonstrations began in earnest on Saturday in Ashulia, a major manufacturing zone on the outskirts of Dhaka, where dozens of factories immediately halted production following worker demands for higher compensation.

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Demand For 30000 Taka Monthly Wage

At the heart of the conflict is a significant disparity between worker demands and current wages. Employees are seeking a minimum monthly salary of 30,000 taka, which is approximately 245 US dollars. This figure represents more than double the current statutory minimum wage of 12,500 taka. Workers argue that the rising costs of essential living expenses, including food, housing, transportation, and healthcare, have severely eroded their purchasing power. Mahin Hossain, a garment worker involved in the dispute, highlighted the financial strain on families, stating that after paying rent, very little income remains for food, children's education, and other necessities. He noted that many workers find it nearly impossible to support their families under the current economic conditions, describing the cost of living as increasing far beyond their current income levels.

Police Disperse Demonstrators With Force

Despite the government's announcement of the wage review board, thousands of workers continued their demonstrations on Sunday, leading to intense clashes with law enforcement. Protesters blocked roads in Dhaka and Gazipur, causing significant disruption to transport across key industrial areas. The situation escalated when demonstrators threw bricks at police officers, prompting a forceful response. Authorities utilized tear gas and water cannons to break up the crowds and restore order. In separate incidents, angry protesters set fire to a police vehicle and a police box. To maintain security and prevent further escalation, the government deployed personnel from the Border Guard Bangladesh to oversee the areas and ensure public safety during the ongoing unrest.

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Wage Board Structure And Government Role

Ariful Haque Choudhury, the Minister of Labour and Employment, confirmed that the six-member wage board was formed following discussions with both workers' representatives and industry leaders. The board is structured to ensure balanced representation, comprising two representatives each from the workers and the employers, alongside one government representative and one neutral member. This body has been explicitly tasked with reviewing the current wage structure in the garment sector and recommending revised pay rates that could potentially resolve the standoff. Minister Choudhury urged workers to resume their duties, emphasizing the importance of returning to work to stabilize the industry. He also warned that prolonged disruptions would inevitably lead to delayed export shipments and delayed payments from international buyers, creating further difficulties for manufacturers and workers alike.

Economic Impact And Manufacturer Concerns

Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, contributing approximately 10 percent to the gross domestic product. It is the world's largest apparel exporter after China, generating more than 80 percent of the nation's export earnings and supplying clothing to numerous leading Western brands. Manufacturers, however, argue that the workers' demand for a 30,000-taka minimum wage is not feasible. Salim Rahman, the first vice president of the manufacturers' association, stated that there is no logical or mathematical basis for such a sharp increase. He explained that such a wage hike would place an unsustainable strain on manufacturers who are already operating under tight profit margins. The sector is facing mounting challenges, including rising production costs, periodic shortages of gas and electricity, and uncertainty in energy markets linked to tensions in the Middle East. Manufacturers fear that a sudden wage increase could jeopardize their competitiveness against rival apparel-producing countries.

Broader Context Of Global Supply Chain

The instability in Bangladesh's garment sector sends ripples through the global supply chain, affecting brands and consumers worldwide. As one of the primary sources of affordable clothing for Western markets, any disruption in production capacity can lead to shortages and price increases. The current dispute highlights the delicate balance between fair labor practices and economic viability in developing nations. While workers seek to align their wages with the soaring cost of living, industry leaders warn that excessive wage demands could lead to factory closures and job losses. The formation of the wage board is seen as a critical step toward finding a sustainable solution. However, the immediate challenge remains restoring peace and productivity in the factories that have been shut down for several days. The government's ability to mediate this dispute will likely determine the future stability of an industry that employs millions and drives the national economy.