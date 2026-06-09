Bangladesh Stun Australia by 86 Runs in Rain-Affected ODI Opener

Bangladesh secured a comprehensive 86-run victory over Australia in the first ODI of their series, thanks to a career-best 86 from Mosaddek Hossain and a four-wicket haul from Nahid Rana. The win, only their second against Australia in ODI history, came via the DLS method after rain halted Australia's chase at 191-9.

In a thrilling start to the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh delivered a commanding performance to defeat Australia by 86 runs under the DLS method, taking a 1-0 lead.

The match, affected by rain at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, saw a comprehensive all-round display from the hosts. Bangladesh posted a competitive total of 284 runs before their bowlers, led by Nahid Rana and Mosaddek Hossain, dismantled the Australian batting lineup. The Bangladeshi innings was anchored by a magnificent comeback century from Mosaddek Hossain, who marked his return to international cricket after four years with a career-best unbeaten 86 off 70 deliveries.

His innings included seven fours and three sixes and provided the backbone of the total. He shared crucial partnerships, most notably a 96-run stand for the second wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto, who contributed a solid 67 off 86 balls. Shanto's dismissal triggered a collapse, but Mosaddek continued to build the innings, adding 75 runs with Towhid Hridoy and late partnerships of 45 with Taskin Ahmed and 20 with Tanvir Islam to propel Bangladesh past 280.

Australia's chase began disastrously, losing early wickets to the pace of Mustafizur Rahman and the surprising effectiveness of part-time spinner Matthew Renshaw. Despite a gritty, unbeaten 52 from Cameron Green, the visitors struggled to build momentum. Nahid Rana was the standout bowler, taking four wickets and consistently troubling the Australian batsmen with his pace and bounce. Mosaddek Hossain complemented the attack with two wickets of his own.

At 191 for 9 in 42.2 overs, still needing 93 runs from 46 balls with only one wicket remaining, a severe thunderstorm forced the players off the field. Upon resumption, the DLS method confirmed an 86-run victory for Bangladesh. This win marks only the second time Bangladesh has ever beaten Australia in an ODI, echoing their famous 2005 triumph. Mosaddek Hossain's all-round effort earned him the Man of the Match award.

The Australian innings was characterized by instability despite Green's resilient knock. Key wickets fell regularly: opener Cooper Connolly was bowled by Mosaddek's arm ball after a brief recovery, captain Josh Inglis edged Rana to the keeper, and Alex Carey was bounced out by Rana while attempting to rebuild. The lower order, including debutant Liam Scott and Xavier Bartlett, offered minimal resistance, leaving Green stranded.

The defeat puts Australia in a must-win situation for the second ODI, while Bangladesh will look to build on this morale-boosting victory and secure the series early





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