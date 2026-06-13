Bangladesh Cricket Board Demands Probe After Player Alleges Police Assault

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is calling for a thorough investigation after test cricketer Nayeem Hasan claimed he was assaulted by police in Chattogram. The alleged incident occurred when the off-spinner was returning home from a match, leading to the suspension of three officers. The Board has condemned the alleged conduct and urged authorities to act.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board ( BCB ) has called for a thorough and impartial investigation after national test player Nayeem Hasan alleged he was assaulted by police in Chattogram .

The incident, said to have occurred around midnight on Friday as he was returning home from a Dhaka Premier League match in a tuk-tuk, has sparked widespread concern. Nayeem, a 26-year-old off-spinner with 14 test appearances, reported that officers stopped him, forcibly took him into a vehicle, and beat him with a pipe despite him identifying himself as a national cricketer. He further described being grabbed by the throat and subjected to demeaning instructions at the police station.

In response, police have removed three officers from duty pending investigation. The BCB expressed deep concern, strongly condemning the alleged misconduct and urging authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible. The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh also condemned the incident and called for strict measures





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Bangladesh Cricket Board Nayeem Hasan Police Assault Chattogram Dhaka Premier League Cricket Investigation BCB

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