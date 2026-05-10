Bangladesh Cricket Board Announces Star Batter Taj Nehar's Return, Nigar Sultana's Leadership For Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales

Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced that star batter Taj Nehar is back in the squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales, with Nigar Sultana leading the 15-member team. The team will depart for the tri-series including Scotland and Netherlands before heading to Loughborough for warm-up matches. Pacer Sharmin Sultana, who featured in the last home T20I series against Sri Lanka, has been left out of the squad. The team includes two specialist pacers in Marufa Akter and Fariha Islam Trisna, with Ritu Moni as part-time medium bowler.

Bangladesh's cricket board announced on Sunday that star batter Taj Nehar was back in the squad for the women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales, with Nigar Sultana leading the 15-member team.

Bangladesh depart for Edinburgh on 25 May for a tri-series against Scotland and then the Netherlands before travelling to Loughborough for the official warm-up matches. Pacer Sharmin Sultana, who featured in the last home T20I series against Sri Lanka, has been left out of the team with Nehar taking her spot. The side includes two specialist pacers in Marufa Akter and Fariha Islam Trisna, with Ritu Moni as part-time medium bowler





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Bangladesh Cricket Board Taj Nehar Women's T20 World Cup England And Wales Nigar Sultana Triangle Series Warm-Up Matches Specialist Pacers Ritu Moni

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