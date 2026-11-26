A fire and explosion at Bangchak Corp's Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok injured nine people and led to a full shutdown of production units. The cause is under investigation, with air quality monitored and found normal.

A huge explosion rocked an oil facility in Bangkok on Thursday, injuring nine people with three of them in a critical condition, Thai authorities said.

The blast was so strong that it rattled doors several kilometres away, according to AFP reporters, who saw a column of flames above the site followed by thick black smoke. Thailand's Energy minister Akanat Promphan, visiting the scene, said the blast sparked concern as the sprawling Phra Khanong site in eastern Bangkok was also a residential area.

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Authorities Rule Out Air Quality Issues

But he told reporters it appeared the fire broke out at a distillation tower, which was at least 100 metres (330 feet) away from the oil depot, limiting the damage. The firm later said air quality monitoring around the refinery shows normal levels. Akanat said authorities tested for carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and other contaminants in a one-kilometre (0.6-mile) radius around the facility and found no irregularities.

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But the government was suspending production at the plant until the energy ministry was confident operations could resume without issue, he said. The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which is operated by Bangkok city authorities, reported nine people were injured - three classified as critical, a change from its initial assessment. A city-wide alert sent to mobile phones by Bangkok authorities urged people to avoid the area.

Bangchak Corporation's website describes the site as a modern complex refinery with a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day. An explosion occurred at the refinery in July 2012, triggering a massive fire but no reported injuries. It was owned at the time by Bangchak Petroleum, which became the Bangchak Corporation. The 2012 incident prompted questions about why such a large facility was located near a residential area.

PM Monitors Situation Amid Investigation

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thursday he was monitoring the situation, adding that it was too soon to apportion blame. Thailand's Bangchak Corp said it had shut all production units at its Phra Khanong oil refinery in Bangkok following the fire. The fire broke out at around 2.45pm (7.45am GMT) and was brought under control and extinguished around 30 minutes later, the company said.

Nine personnel sustained injuries, two of whom have returned home, Bangchak Corp said in a later statement. The cause of the incident at the refinery, which has a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, is under investigation. Based on a preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at the refinery's hydrocracking unit, the company said.

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The company added that at 5.30pm, the pollution control department conducted air quality measurements within a 3-4km radius of the refinery and confirmed that the air quality was within normal ranges. Bangchak operates two refineries, including the Phra Khanong facility, with a combined refining capacity of about 300,000 barrels per day.