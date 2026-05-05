Bandile Magibili Defends Against Defamation Claim Over Zahara Comments

Bandile Magibili is contesting a R5 million defamation lawsuit filed by TK Nciza, arguing his comments about Zahara’s experiences with TS Records were metaphorical and in the public interest. He disputes the validity of the summons and questions the court’s jurisdiction.

Bandile Magibili is mounting a defense against defamation allegations brought forth by TK Nciza, stemming from comments made regarding the circumstances surrounding the late singer Zahara ’s experiences and alleged exploitation.

Nciza is reportedly seeking a R5 million judgment against Magibili through the high court in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), claiming the statements made were damaging to his reputation. However, Magibili, currently residing in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, disputes the validity of the summons, asserting he has not lived in Gqeberha for several years and questions the timeline of service.

He alleges that the initial notification of the claim arrived via WhatsApp on September 28, 2025, from an unverified number claiming to represent the law firm Morolong Inc., rather than through official legal channels. This discrepancy, coupled with the purported February 4, 2026, service date, raises concerns about the proper execution of the summons.

Magibili further challenges the jurisdiction of the court, noting the case is set in East London while his primary residence is in Sterkspruit, a significant geographical distance. He argues that the legal proceedings are being pursued in an inappropriate location. The core of the dispute lies in statements Magibili made during a television interview, where he discussed Zahara’s time with TS Records. Nciza alleges that Magibili’s remarks implied responsibility for Zahara’s 2023 death.

Magibili vehemently denies this, stating his language was entirely metaphorical and intended to illustrate the detrimental impact TS Records had on Zahara’s well-being. He emphasizes that his comments were not a direct accusation of causing her death but rather a commentary on the perceived exploitation and damaging treatment she endured under the record label’s management.

He points to the public nature of Zahara’s own accounts of her experiences with TS Records, suggesting his statements were consistent with information already in the public domain and therefore not defamatory. Magibili specifically referenced his use of the word ‘killing’ as a figurative expression, not a literal assertion of culpability.

He contends that his statements were made in the public interest, offering creative commentary on the often-harsh realities of the music industry and the power dynamics between artists and record labels. He further highlights the discrepancies in the narrative presented by TS Records regarding Zahara’s early career, specifically challenging the claim that she was ‘busking on the streets’ before achieving fame, which he asserts is demonstrably false.

Magibili’s defense centers on the argument that his statements were protected speech, falling under the umbrella of fair comment and opinion. He maintains that there is no direct causal link between his metaphorical language and any quantifiable harm suffered by Nciza, such as reputational or financial damage. He argues that the burden of proof lies with Nciza to demonstrate concrete evidence of such harm, which he believes has not been provided.

Magibili also points out that TS Records frequently utilized the Talamanca venue to promote Zahara’s success, despite the venue no longer being in operation, suggesting a manipulation of her public image. He reiterates that his intention was to offer a critical analysis of the treatment Zahara received, aligning his commentary with her own publicly expressed concerns. He believes his statements were a legitimate contribution to the public discourse surrounding the music industry and the challenges faced by artists.

The case raises important questions about the boundaries of free speech, the responsibility of public figures, and the legal implications of metaphorical language in media commentary. Magibili is prepared to vigorously defend his position and challenge the validity of Nciza’s defamation claim, emphasizing the lack of evidence and the questionable procedural aspects of the case





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Zahara TK Nciza Bandile Magibili Defamation TS Records Music Industry Legal Dispute Metaphorical Language

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