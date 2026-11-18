Cameron Bancroft has alleged the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot, contradicting captain Pat Cummins as Cricket Australia rules out reopening its investigation.

Cameron Bancroft has alleged that the entire Australian team knew about the 2018 ball-tampering plot in Cape Town, directly contradicting current captain Pat Cummins. The former opener made the claim in a 4,000-word column for the West Australian on Wednesday.

He said nobody in a full team meeting stood up to deny knowing about the use of sandpaper. Bancroft pointed to wicketkeeper Peter Handscomb as evidence the dressing room was aware. He wrote that Handscomb ran out at the drinks break after the incident and shoved the sandpaper down his pants. According to Bancroft, Handscomb said: I think it is time I take that off you now.

Also read Cricket Australia rules out reopening 2018 ball-tampering probe, launches player forum

Bancroft added that Handscomb was acting after coach Darren Lehmann shouted on the walkie-talkie to get the sandpaper off him. Bancroft wrote that in his opinion, if Handscomb did not know, he would not have said that. He stated: Once again. WE ALL KNEW.

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New Allegations About Team Knowledge

He also admitted his earlier account to Cricket Australia investigators was incomplete. He said he withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it continued and who else was aware of it. Bancroft identified the second Test in Port Elizabeth as the first instance of sandpaper being used. He alleged discussions about generating reverse swing involved bowling coach David Saker and head coach Darren Lehmann.

He claimed David Warner suggested using sandpaper but could not carry it out himself because of television cameras. According to Bancroft, Steve Smith made clear he wanted no part in the plan. Bancroft said he knew the act was cheating but, as a young player, saw it as a chance to contribute. The practice allegedly continued into the third Test in Cape Town, with Saker again approaching him about using sandpaper.

Bancroft claimed the bowlers repeatedly told him his efforts to alter the ball were not enough. He said he ended up becoming the scapegoat for the entire team and had carried the burden for years. He received a nine-month suspension, while Smith and Warner were given 12-month bans. Bancroft said the release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography and Cummins' recent press conference forced him to speak.

He said it was freeing to hear the chronology of events finally out there, a burden he had carried all these years. But he called Cummins' press conference the final straw. He said what he saw and lived through with everyone on that tour was not the public account Cummins gave.

Bancroft Says Team Denials Hurt Him

He singled out a 2021 joint statement by Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, in which the bowlers said they had no knowledge of sandpaper being brought onto the field. Bancroft described that statement as deeply painful. He said it made him feel angry, betrayed and alone. He also expressed regret over the press conference he attended with Smith after the day's play in Cape Town.

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He claimed they were frightened and were instructed by Saker and other staff not to identify the foreign object as sandpaper. Bancroft said his cricket career has been destroyed and he has not played for Australia since 2019, when Justin Langer was coach. He said he has reached a point where continuing to protect an incomplete account feels more damaging than the truth. Cricket Australia has backed Cummins and said the investigation has been completed and will not be reopened.

The governing body said it respects Bancroft's decision to speak and will consider his comments. Instead of reopening the probe, Cricket Australia announced an independent forum, likely led by a former judge, for players to share their perspectives. Interim chairman David Boon said it is time for a circuit-breaker and that the forum is not about litigating the past. He said it gives those involved the opportunity to have their voices heard.

Cricket Australia Responds With Forum

No new sanctions will come from the forum and Cricket Australia would not commit to making its contents public. Khawaja's autobiography reignited the issue last week when he also alleged the whole team was in the know. Warner strongly backed his close friend. Cummins then said Khawaja was 100 percent wrong and called the claim complete and utter nonsense.

Bancroft had suggested in a 2021 interview that the bowling group, including Cummins, knew about the scheme. Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon all denied publicly that they were aware. Warner and Khawaja both voiced support for the forum but said it would be unlikely to discover the truth. Khawaja said his biggest question is that the board makes the decisions about what comes out at the end.

He said he can go in and say something, but the board can decide not to release it.