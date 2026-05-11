Balwin Properties Skirts Financial Pressures but Pursues Expansion in Mooikloof Smart City

Despite financial challenges and shifting state obligations, Balwin Properties persists in developing Pretoria’s Mooikloof Smart City with significant private funding, a R1 billion IFC loan, and cautiously optimistic financial results.

Balwin Properties has consistently invested significant capital into the Mooikloof Smart City Development, even covering infrastructure responsibilities originally designated for the state. Established in 2020 as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Strategic Integrated Projects (SIPs), this development is situated near Garsfontein Road in Pretoria East and is projected to reach a total investment of R84 billion upon completion.

Balwin Properties is constructing over 14,000 residential units within the smart city, with some sections already occupied. Additionally, the company secured a R1 billion loan from the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 2025 to propel the project forward. The Greengate Lifestyle Centre, a key retail component, is slated to open in April 2027, managed by the Moolman Group.

However, recent financial reports reveal that Balwin Properties has incurred substantial costs in the development process, with expenditures on infrastructure increasing significantly. Roles were redefined as the state, which was initially responsible for infrastructure development, fell behind. The City of Tshwane, which owns the land but does not support the project, cited a lack of financial resources, so Balwin had to step in.

Despite these difficulties, Balwin's financial results for the year ending 28 February 2026 indicate progress, with developments under construction reaching R6.9 billion and revenue surging by 21% to R2.7 billion. CEO Steve Brookes noted that the growth reflects improved market conditions and apartment sales. Balwin delivered 2,053 apartments to the market, pushing earnings per share upward by 5%. The company’s prudent financial approach, which excluded dividends and instead focused on reducing debt and strategic capital allocation, will continue moving forward.

Despite a more favorable economic environment, Balwin remains cautious about global and domestic inflation risks, which could affect consumer spending. Brookes acknowledged rising fuel prices and potential interest rate hikes, reinforcing the company’s focus on cash preservation and cost management. Balwin remains committed to its product offering, aligning affordable, high-quality housing solutions with market demands. Balwin is set to maintain its position as a leader in South Africa’s housing sector while navigating economic challenges with a careful and conservative approach





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