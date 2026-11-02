Ballot delivery delays prevent 217 Cape Metro voting stations from opening on time

Ballot delivery delays prevented 217 voting stations in the Cape Metro from opening on time for special voting, while stations in the Western Cape's outer regions operated smoothly.

Ballot delivery delays prevented 217 voting stations in the Cape Metro from opening on time for special voting on Monday, 2 November, ahead of Wednesday's local government elections.

The IEC in the Western Cape said unforeseen delivery problems with the contracted printing company caused the disruption, while stations in the province's outer regions operated smoothly. In Cape Town, some residents in Kraaifontein were advised to vote on Tuesday because no ballot papers were available, and a resident in Little Concordia in Pinelands was also turned away. At the CBC St John's voting station in Parklands, the Presiding Officer said voting started late after ward ballots arrived late.

Also read IEC Apologises as Late Ballot Deliveries Delay Special Voting at 217 Cape Town Stations

Address Issues Delay Special Vote Access

Some voters also had problems with their addresses not appearing on the IEC system. The officer said voters whose addresses are unknown are asked to give their address so it can be checked on the system. They can still vote, but may only cast the proportional representation ballot if the system shows they are registered at another station, or they can vote on Wednesday instead.

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The voting station along Humewood Drive in Parklands had no queues, with only IEC officials present. The Presiding Officer said the station had 28 special votes. At the Table View Sports Complex, voting started slowly because ward ballots arrived late, and voters could only cast their ballots at 9:30am. That station expected 64 special votes and 11 home visits.

In the Cape Metro, voters receive two ballot papers: a ward ballot and a proportional representation ballot. Voter Nolwandle Ntshiza told IOL she applied for a special vote because she works on Wednesday. She said voting is very critical and that people are given a chance every five years to choose how the country is governed. She added that she always votes.

Hill-Lewis Condemns Ballot Delivery Delays

Democratic Alliance leader and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed frustration about the delays. He said it was about midday and many voting stations around the city were still not open, meaning nearly half of the first day of voting was gone. He called the situation completely unacceptable and said they were trying to establish why only the Cape Metro was affected. Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse acknowledged the delays in a statement.

He said that despite the best efforts of the IEC and the printing company contracted to produce the ballots, there had been an unforeseen delay in delivering special vote ballots in some areas. He said the situation was fluid, with stations opening as ballots arrived, and assured citizens that all security measures were in place for the transport and delivery of the special vote ballots.

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Hendrickse apologised to affected voters and said the disruption only affected the Cape Metro, while reports confirmed that voting stations in the outer regions of the province were operating smoothly. He said the IEC intended to honour its mandate and ensure every voter could exercise their democratic right to vote. He also said the commission would use both designated special voting days to accommodate approved applicants.

Overview Of Special Voting Eligibility Rules

The special voting period is for registered voters approved to vote ahead of election day, either because they cannot reach their registered voting stations due to physical infirmity or disability, or because they will be unavailable on Wednesday, 4 November. The IEC confirmed that 2,655,067 voters had been approved for special voting across South Africa. Eligible voters will either vote at their registered stations or receive home visits, depending on their application category.

Special voting takes place on Monday, 2 November, and Tuesday, 3 November, ahead of the main local government election on Wednesday, 4 November. The IEC said affected stations would open as soon as their ballot papers were delivered. The matter later proceeded through the courts ahead of the November elections.