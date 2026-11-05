Harry Kane signs two-year Bayern Munich extension until 2029 after Ballon d'Or win

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has signed a two-year contract extension at Bayern Munich, keeping the England captain at the club until 2029. Kane said the decision was made a long time ago and that he feels right at home in Munich.

Harry Kane has signed a two-year contract extension at Bayern Munich, keeping the Ballon d'Or winner at the German champions until 2029. The club announced the deal on Thursday.

The 33-year-old England captain said the decision to stay was made a long time ago. We signed the contract yesterday, but to be honest the decision was made quite a long time ago, Kane said. I knew I was going to sign, it was just a matter of some of the details and the behind-the-scenes stuff. Kane joined Bayern from Tottenham in 2023 and has scored 156 goals in 161 games for the German side.

Also read Harry Kane Signs Bayern Munich Contract Extension Until June 2029

Kane Praises Bayern Munich and Kompany

He said he feels right at home at FC Bayern. I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich, Kane said. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club.

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My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I am now looking forward to the future. Famously without a team trophy after more than 10 years at boyhood club Spurs, Kane has won two Bundesliga titles and one German Cup since joining Bayern.

The Champions League has proved elusive, with Bayern reaching the semi-finals twice in three campaigns. Kane achieved the ultimate personal accolade for a footballer when he was voted the men's player of the year at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London last month. He became the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 and the first Bayern player since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981 to win the award, beating France captain Kylian Mbappe into second place.

Kane Breaks Bundesliga 100 Goal Record

In September, Kane became the fastest player in German history to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, doing so in 98 games. That shattered the previous record set by Dieter Mueller in 1977 by 31 games. Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said the club were absolutely delighted to extend Kane's deal. With Harry Kane we have the Ballon d'Or winner on the pitch, Freund said.

He is a team player, a leader, the best all-round striker in the world. Bayern and Kane were in negotiations about the extension since August, with the duration of the deal the main sticking point, according to German media. Asked to confirm rumours the extension made Kane Europe's best-paid player, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said he would not discuss figures. But he said the German giants had stretched our limits with the new deal.

It is a major contract for a major player, Dreesen said. And a fair one. Harry has given us an incredible amount of joy. He has shown he is worth every cent.

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Kane Rules Out Premier League Return

Much as Premier League sides might have dreamed of luring him back to England, Kane's longer-term Bayern future was never in doubt. He has repeatedly thanked the city, the club and its fans for warmly welcoming him to southern Bavaria. Last season, Kane said contract talks would take place after the World Cup in which England bowed out in the semi-finals to Argentina. In August, he told FourFourTwo magazine his desire to return to the Premier League had waned.

When I first left, for sure it was something that I thought I would definitely be coming back. That itch is not there as much anymore, he said. I am extremely happy here in Munich. It has opened my eyes to a totally different world of football outside of England.

It has made me appreciate European football even more. With the team we have here, with the manager, my family are really settled here. It is just about being in the best place possible. Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern last campaign and 12 for England, bringing him to an incredible 73.

Kane Scores 73 Goals in Impressive Year

That mark was bettered only once this century, by Lionel Messi in 2011-12, who scored 82 in a Ballon d'Or-winning season. Kane reserved special praise for the club in his Ballon d'Or acceptance speech. Without you guys and the rest of the team it would not be possible, the way you guys push me, the way we compete, he said after collecting the award. So thank you very much.

Bayern won the league and cup double last season while pushing eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain all the way in a wild Champions League semi-final. The French side triumphed 6-5 on aggregate over two legs. This season, Bayern are the only remaining undefeated club in Europe's top five leagues. The Bavarians sit atop the Bundesliga table, ahead of Dortmund on goal difference, and are 13th in the Champions League table after four of eight league phase matches.