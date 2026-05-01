Ballito Mountain Bikers Dominate SA National Cup Series #2

Young riders from Ballito achieved remarkable success at the SA National XCC/XCO Cup Series #2 in Johannesburg, securing multiple medals across various age categories. Joshua Paul and Madison Bateson were the standout performers, while other riders also delivered impressive results.

Ballito ’s rising stars in mountain biking showcased exceptional talent and determination at the SA National XCC / XCO Cup Series #2, held at the challenging Thaba Trails in Johannesburg from April 25th to 27th.

The event, integrated within the prestigious Junior World Series and UCI Continental Series, provided a platform for local riders to compete against some of the best young talents in the country and beyond. The North Coast Courier reports that the weekend was marked by a remarkable medal haul for the Ballito contingent, with riders excelling across a diverse range of age groups.

The performances were particularly noteworthy given the demanding nature of the course, which presented a unique set of challenges for the competitors. The Klipriviersburg Nature Reserve provided a stunning backdrop for the races, but the terrain itself demanded both technical skill and physical endurance. The event wasn’t just about winning medals; it was about pushing personal limits, gaining valuable experience, and fostering a spirit of camaraderie among the riders.

The success of the Ballito riders highlights the growing strength of mountain biking on the North Coast and the dedication of the local cycling community. The standout performers of the weekend were undoubtedly junior riders Joshua Paul and Madison Bateson. Joshua, 17, and Madison, 16, demonstrated their dominance in both the XCC (cross-country short track) and XCO (cross-country Olympic) races, securing a combined total of three gold medals and one silver.

Joshua’s victories were particularly significant, representing a strong recovery from a frustrating experience at a recent competition in Namibia, where mechanical issues hampered his performance. He expressed his satisfaction with his results, acknowledging the challenges of the races and the importance of everything aligning perfectly for a successful weekend. Madison, meanwhile, continued her impressive form, adapting skillfully to the varying course profiles and achieving top results in both disciplines.

She highlighted the contrasting demands of the XCC and XCO courses, noting that the XCO suited her strengths more effectively. Her ability to perform consistently well across different terrains underscores her versatility and potential. The success of these two young riders is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the quality of coaching they receive. Beyond Joshua and Madison, several other Ballito riders contributed to the team’s overall success.

Cody Maidman, also a junior, secured a commendable bronze medal in the XCO event and followed it up with a solid sixth-place finish in the XCC. In the elite women’s U23 category, Errin Mackridge, 19, continued her strong season, earning a well-deserved third place in the XCC and a silver medal in the XCO. She praised the event and the challenging course conditions, noting that the slick terrain from rain and dew added an extra layer of difficulty.

Elite men’s rider Daniel van der Watt achieved a respectable 15th place in the XCC and eighth in the XCO, demonstrating his competitiveness at the highest level. Junior Cameron Mackridge also delivered strong performances, finishing fifth in the short track and eighth in the Olympic distance race.

The younger generation of riders also made their mark, with Remy Groger, 9, claiming gold in the nipper boys (8-10) category and his brother Max Groger, 11, finishing seventh in the sprog boys (11-12) category. Both riders continued to impress in Monday’s enduro race, with Remy securing another gold medal and Max finishing fifth despite a puncture.

This widespread success across all age categories demonstrates the depth of talent within the Ballito mountain biking community and bodes well for the future of the sport in the region





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Mountain Biking SA National Cup Series Ballito Cycling XCC XCO Junior World Series UCI Continental Series

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