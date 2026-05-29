Balancing Energy Security and Environmental Stewardship in South Africa's Offshore Oil and Gas Sector

South Africa's offshore oil and gas sector navigates the complex interplay between energy security and environmental responsibility through rigorous science, regulation, and stakeholder engagement.

Offshore oil and gas development in South Africa is governed by a robust legal framework, including the National Environmental Management Act (as amended in 2022) and the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act.

The geopolitical landscape, marked by fragile global energy supply chains, has amplified the urgency to strengthen domestic energy security by tapping into the country's own offshore resources. South Africa boasts one of the continent's most promising yet underexplored offshore basins, and the industry recognizes the responsibility that accompanies this potential. The debate around offshore development is not new; it centers on how to proceed responsibly, balancing environmental protection with economic opportunity.

Science and regulation provide a structured framework for assessing and managing offshore activities. Globally, responsible natural resource development has been shown to drive economic growth, create jobs, generate tax revenue, and offer long-term benefits for coastal and inland communities. The offshore energy industry begins with thorough environmental assessments and proceeds only where scientific evidence supports it, ensuring that all activities rest on a solid foundation of environmental stewardship.

Geoscience plays a pivotal role by mapping what lies beneath the ocean floor to identify potential energy resources. Before any geoscience work begins, an independent Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) must be completed to evaluate potential effects on wildlife, marine ecosystems, and human activities that depend on these resources. This rigorous process involves assessing available scientific data and historical information to establish baseline conditions.

Marine specialists map the seabed, conduct biodiversity surveys to identify species, and flag fishing patterns and sensitive habitats. The baseline data informs where activities can take place, how they must be conducted, and what mitigation measures are required. Some activities may be prohibited altogether if risks cannot be managed. Authorisation is granted only when risks can be effectively mitigated and responsibly managed through robust safeguards.

Exploration cannot proceed without environmental authorisation, and approvals come with enforceable conditions, monitoring obligations, and rehabilitation requirements. Oversight applies throughout the entire life cycle of a project, including post-operations. Seismic surveys, a non-invasive data-gathering technique, have been conducted in South African waters for decades. They are essential for characterising what lies beneath the seabed for various purposes, from oil and gas exploration to offshore wind foundation planning and seabed mapping.

This technique, used worldwide for over 50 years, has dramatically improved the success, efficiency, and safety of subsequent operations. Only if seismic results indicate potential oil and gas does an area undergo further exploration to confirm its presence. Seismic surveying uses sound waves to map rock formations, and some marine animals may respond with short-term movements or changes in vocalisation.

Research shows these effects are temporary, and seismic surveys have coexisted with productive fisheries in regions like the North Sea and offshore Norway. Decades of research have enhanced understanding of marine mammals and other species, informing risk-based mitigation measures that reduce residual risks to negligible levels. Studies now assess impacts across the food chain, including commercially important species. Scientific understanding evolves, and operational practices are updated as new research emerges.

Importantly, research distinguishes between a measurable biological response and biologically meaningful consequences such as reduced survival or reproduction. Every phase of offshore development is governed by approved work programmes and environmental authorisations, with rehabilitation and environmental management requirements applied continuously. Robust regulatory oversight enables responsible offshore oil and gas development, which can deliver significant value for South Africa through early fiscal inflows such as licence fees, VAT, customs duties, and taxes, all while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental protection





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