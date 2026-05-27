Bail Granted to Tyekana, Ex‑Police Officer and Security Guard Amid Controversial Murder‑Attempt Case

KuGompo City magistrate releases businessman Mlindelwa 'Man B' Tyekana, former officer Siyasanga Mashologu and security guard Daluxolo Willie on R5,000 bail each, despite charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault involving two 16‑year‑old victims.

In a highly publicised bail hearing that attracted considerable local attention, businessman and entertainer Mlindelwa Man B Tyekana and his two co‑accused were released on bail after a series of procedural delays.

The hearing, which took place at the magistrate's court in KuGompo City on Wednesday morning, saw the court grant each defendant a bail package of R5,000. Tyekana, a well‑known figure in the regional entertainment scene, appeared in court alongside former police officer Siyasanga Mashologu and Daluxolo Willie, a security guard employed by Tyekana.

The trio faces a daunting set of charges that include attempted murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, all alleged to have been committed against two 16‑year‑old youths. The first victim, a teenager who was shot during an incident near Tyekana's property in Amalinda, remains in intensive care at Frere Hospital, while the second was allegedly assaulted after attempting to harvest guavas from a nearby tree.

The case has been marked by repeated postponements, prompting the presiding magistrate, Kevin von Brett, to comment that "justice delayed is justice denied". In his judgment, von Brett acknowledged the defence's argument that the accused were not a flight risk, but he also highlighted concerns for the safety of the victims and their families. While both Tyekana and Willie were described as having stable incomes and family responsibilities that weighed in favour of bail, Mashologu's status proved more complex.

The former policeman carries a previous conviction for attempted murder that is currently pending before the Constitutional Court, and he is presently unemployed, factors that complicated the magistrate's assessment. A significant element in the bail decision was the overwhelming community response in Tyekana's favour. Numerous petitions supporting his release were presented, leading von Brett to warn that such a large base of supporters could potentially be used to interfere with the judicial process or intimidate witnesses.

Nevertheless, the magistrate concluded that the three defendants could be safely released provided strict conditions were imposed. The bail terms prohibit any direct or indirect contact with state witnesses, and any breach will result in immediate forfeiture of the bail amount and re‑arrest.

The hearing was conducted in the high court, which was temporarily standing in for the C court due to technical problems, and it commenced just after 10 a.m. The court's decision has been met with mixed reactions from the public, with some viewing the release as a triumph of procedural fairness, while others remain concerned about the gravity of the alleged crimes and the potential impact on the young victims. The case continues to unfold as investigations proceed and the victims receive medical treatment, awaiting further legal developments





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Attempted Murder Bail Hearing Kugompo City Mlindelwa Tyekana Witness Protection

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