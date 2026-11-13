Benni McCarthy Says Bafana Would Have Done Better at World Cup Under Pitso Mosimane

Kenya coach Benni McCarthy believes Bafana Bafana would have performed better at the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Pitso Mosimane, as Mosimane recalls World Cup players for the AFCON qualifier against Kenya.

Benni McCarthy has said Bafana Bafana would have done better at the 2026 FIFA World Cup if Pitso Mosimane had been in charge. McCarthy, now head coach of Kenya, made the comments ahead of his team's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa at Orlando Stadium.

South Africa reached the Round of 32 at the World Cup earlier this year under previous coach Hugo Broos. McCarthy believes the team could have achieved more under Mosimane, who took over after the tournament. Local is lekker, McCarthy said. You can see the players play with freedom.

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McCarthy Backs Mosimane For Bafana Success

There is a lot of excitement, there is joy within the camp. They have got a coach now that understands them, that understands the culture, that understands what it means to bleed South African. And it is amazing to see. If only we had it at the World Cup, I think South Africa would have probably done a little bit better than what they did, McCarthy added.

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Not criticising or saying anything bad about what the previous coach has done, but I just feel that when you watch Bafana now, so many players that you saw were very tense when they put on that shirt, a bit of nervousness, but now they play with so much freedom. McCarthy said Bafana are heading in the right direction under Mosimane.

It is great as a South African to see what your country is doing and what the players are also doing. It is fantastic to see, and I really wish that they have endless success under the leadership of coach Pitso, he said. Mosimane has recalled several players who were part of the World Cup squad but missed his first camp in September.

Mosimane Recalls Injured World Cup Players

Defenders Thapelo Morena and Mbekezeli Mbokazi are back from injury and training with the squad for the first time under Mosimane. Mbokazi, who plays for Chicago Fire, missed Mosimane's first international camp when the coach began his second spell with three straight wins over Guinea, Eritrea and Egypt. The squad also includes Lyle Foster of Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer. Mosimane praised Mbokazi's attitude.

A good boy, a good player, he wants to play. A good mentality, good energy from what I saw in the games, Mosimane said. The coach acknowledged the demanding travel schedules of players coming from the United States. The MLS players travelled for one-and-a-half days to be here and time differences, we do not adjust our time to their time, because we are a group and they just come in and gel in properly, he said.

The MLS boys are focused, they show they come from a good environment and most of them that we brought back into the squad went to the World Cup, Mosimane added. It is important for me also to show them respect to be part of the group without compromising what has been happening because that is more important. Mosimane explained his decision to recall World Cup players who missed his first camp.

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He believes their previous contributions deserve recognition, while maintaining competition for places and rewarding those who stepped in during their absence. We are as good as our last game, I think you know that, Mosimane said. We need to keep the momentum going after the results. In the national team we never have the same players easily back.

We have injuries, we have Thapelo out injured, we got Thalente Mbatha back from injury so we also had to give him the opportunity to be with this group because there was never a problem when he was around. So are the others, Lyle Foster, Mbokazi, all the guys who played well in the World Cup, so we need to give them an opportunity. Everyone knows, as I said you are only as good as the last game.

Bafana Face Kenya In Orlando Qualifier

If you are injured you need to have somebody to play in your position and we also need to encourage who come and play. Yes, the quality might not be the same, but we have a country to choose from. Bafana face Kenya in the first match of the double-header at Orlando Stadium before travelling to Nairobi for the return fixture.

Mosimane will hope to maintain the winning momentum from his opening three matches as South Africa continue their preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. McCarthy returns to Orlando Stadium, where he is a legendary figure, but his focus is on guiding Kenya to a positive result. The match pits McCarthy against Mosimane, adding extra intrigue to the qualifier.