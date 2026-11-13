Bafana Bafana draw 2-2 with Kenya as fans question Mbokazi benching

South Africa drew 2-2 with Kenya after a stoppage-time equaliser, with coach Pitso Mosimane frustrated by missed chances and supporters questioning why Mbekezeli Mbokazi was left on the bench.

South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in their AFCON 2027 qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, conceding a stoppage-time equaliser after twice taking the lead.

The result ended Pitso Mosimane's winning start in his second spell in charge, following three consecutive victories in his opening matches. Bafana opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes through an Amos Wanjala own goal, but Kenya equalised from the penalty spot just before half-time. With 10 minutes remaining, Relebohile Mofokeng looked to have secured all three points for South Africa, only for Ryan Ogam to strike in the final minute after a defensive mistake.

Also read Bafana Bafana Aim to Seal Afcon Qualification Early Against Kenya

Mosimane Criticises Pretty Football

Mosimane admitted his players were sometimes too concerned with playing pretty football rather than putting the ball in the net.

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"Bafana too good and too pretty," the coach lamented. "They can be too good sometimes, too pretty. They forgot about scoring goals, but we created the chances.

" He added: "I'm sad, you can hear my voice, but do I want a team that doesn't create chances and we hope for the best? No, I want a team that plays and creates chances.

" Mosimane stressed the problem was mental rather than technical, saying missing one-on-one chances was very sad. He believes the harder task is creating opportunities in the first place, and would rather work on his players' composure in front of goal than rebuild the team's ability to create chances. After the match, many Bafana supporters criticised the defensive partnership of Olwethu Makhanya and Ime Okon, believing their performances cost South Africa the victory.

Supporters Question Defensive Choices

Others directed frustration at Mosimane for not starting Mbekezeli Mbokazi, with many convinced the former Orlando Pirates defender would have provided greater defensive stability. Mbokazi only returned to the squad during this FIFA international break, and Mosimane has explained the defender's return to the Bafana Bafana squad for the qualifiers against Kenya. One supporter wrote: "Second goal of Kenya hurts. Why is Mbokazi on the bench. 3 defenders could not do what he does effortlessly alone.

" Another posted: "I'm not even saying this cos we conceded 2 goals but there's absolutely no reason to bench Mbekezeli Mbokazi. None.

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" A third said: "Let's support Bafana Bafana. The decision of Pitso to bench TLB, Mbokazi, should be taken in a positive spirit.

McCarthy Praises Coach Impact

" Others referenced former Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his assistant Helman Mkhalele, who were in attendance, with one writing: "Lowkey missed these two. " Another added: "Hugo Broos would have never gambled with a CB position when Mbokazi is fit and healthy. " Benni McCarthy has praised Mosimane's immediate impact at Bafana Bafana, highlighting the freedom, excitement and confidence the new coach has brought.

McCarthy also noted that Kenya were already on panic mode and would not beat Bafana at Orlando Amstel Arena. Mosimane insists club workload will not stop him from selecting his best available players, including Oswin Appollis, and maintains that club coaches do not influence his selections. Bafana had enough opportunities to secure all three points, but their failure to capitalise ultimately proved costly when Kenya struck in stoppage time.

Attention now turns to the return fixture in Nairobi, where Bafana will have an opportunity to respond. For Mosimane, the challenge is clear: retain the attacking intent but ensure his players are more clinical when opportunities arrive.