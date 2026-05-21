Bafana's Strong Squad Includes Pirates and Sundowns Players

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his 32-member preliminary squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with nine players from Orlando Pirates and nine players from Mamelodi Sundowns. Goalkeepers Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss are facing a selection headache.

The Bafana Bafana preliminary squad has been announced by coach Hugo Broos with a high concentration of players from Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns . This reflects their dominance in the season.

Lebogang Maboe has been selected based on his polished performances, while Thabiso Monyane and Brandon Petersen from Kaizer Chiefs have also made it to the squad. Goalkeepers facing a selection headache are Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, and Ricardo Goss, who will be competing for two spots in the final squad.

Additionally, the Callie Goss commented that it's every footballer's dream to represent their country at the World Cup and he is striving to capture that spot in the final squad. The rise in goalkeeping standards is seen as positive news for Bafana, indicating the increased level of competition for spots in the national team





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Bafana Bafana National Team Orlando Pirates Mamelodi Sundowns Kaizer Chiefs Hugo Broos 2026 Fifa World Cup Sipho Chaine Ronwen Williams Ricardo Goss

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