South Africa beat Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi to move to 10 points atop Group D. A win in Guinea in March would seal AFCON 2027 qualification.

South Africa beat Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi on Tuesday night to return to the top of Group D and take control of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored both goals for Pitso Mosimane's side at Nyayo National Stadium, handing Bafana Bafana a crucial away victory. The result moved South Africa to 10 points. Kenya have already qualified automatically as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda. Only one additional team from Group D will qualify.

Also read Mofokeng brace gives Bafana Bafana 2-1 win over Kenya and top spot in Group D

Group D Standings and Remaining Fixtures

Guinea are second on 9 points with three wins and one loss, that defeat coming against South Africa. Kenya are third on 2 points from two draws and two losses, while Eritrea are mathematically eliminated on 1 point from one draw and three losses. Both remaining fixtures fall within the final international window of the qualifying campaign. Kick-off times and venues are still to be confirmed.

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In the penultimate round, Eritrea face Kenya, and Guinea welcome South Africa. In the final legs, Kenya then host Guinea, and Bafana take on Eritrea at home. The biggest match in the equation is undoubtedly the trip to Guinea on March 24. Bafana have a one-point advantage over their closest rivals, but that could change dramatically when the two sides meet.

Guinea Victory Secures Qualification for Bafana

A victory in Guinea would take South Africa to 13 points and leave their opponents on nine, giving Mosimane's men an unassailable advantage over them. It would also secure qualification before the final match against Eritrea. A draw would also put Bafana in a favourable position. They would move to 11 points, while Guinea would reach 10.

South Africa could then secure qualification by beating Eritrea in their final fixture, taking their tally to 14 points. Even if Guinea beat Kenya in their last match, they could only reach 13. A defeat in Guinea, however, would leave Bafana with plenty to worry about. Guinea would move to 12 points and take control of the group, leaving South Africa needing a victory against Eritrea and potentially relying on Guinea dropping points against Kenya.

CAF Regulations and Tie-Breaker Scenarios

If South Africa lose to Guinea, Guinea need only a single point against Kenya to force a tie-breaker. According to CAF regulations, if teams are level, goal difference will be counted instead. Avoid defeat in Guinea and Bafana will have qualification firmly in their hands. After the disappointment of dropping points against Kenya in Johannesburg, Mosimane's team have responded with an important result in Nairobi.

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They now have two opportunities to finish the job, with the trip to Guinea likely to determine whether their final qualifier is a celebration or another tense evening. South Africa are back at the top of their AFCON 2027 qualification group, and a crucial win in March will see them through.