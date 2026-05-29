Bafana FIFA World Cup Squad Selection: Benni McCarthy Encourages Brandon Petersen, Itumeleng Khune Gives the Thumbs Up

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced the 23-man squad for the FIFA World Cup, leaving out Brandon Petersen. Benni McCarthy and Itumeleng Khune reacted to the news.

Benni McCarthy has encouraged Brandon Petersen after he was left off the Bafana FIFA World Cup squad. He sympathised with the younger footballer, stating that he deserved more and that better things were coming his way.

On the other hand, Itumeleng Khune, a former Kaizer Chiefs captain, appeared to give the thumbs up to the goalkeepers selected to play in the World Cup. Coach Hugo Broos explained that he did not have enough time to assess if Brandon Petersen would be a good fit with the rest of the team, choosing between three goalkeepers, Goss, Chaine, and him





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Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Brandon Petersen Benni Mccarthy Itumeleng Khune Coach Hugo Broos Squad Selection Goalkeepers Good Fit Time To Assess

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