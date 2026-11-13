Bafana Bafana face Kenya in AFCON 2027 qualifier as McCarthy calls it David v Goliath

Bafana Bafana host Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena in a crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier, with Pitso Mosimane warning against complacency and Benni McCarthy describing the match as David versus Goliath.

Bafana Bafana host Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto tonight in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, with kick-off at 6pm. The match pits two South Africa n football greats against each other: Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane and Kenya coach Benni McCarthy.

McCarthy returns to Orlando Amstel Arena as Kenya coach to face the country he served with distinction during his playing days, and he has described the encounter as a David versus Goliath clash. Speaking to the media, McCarthy said he always seems to be a David and never a Goliath in this kind of game.

Also read Bafana want to continue with winning streak when face Kenya

Coach Pitso has always had the upper hand because he has always been at places that had the infrastructures and the best of everything, McCarthy told reporters. And for me, you know, as a young coach, I always just tried to give my best and stay true to myself, he said.

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Go out there and try and play the best way that I can, that can make it difficult for whoever you are up against, and sometimes we were fortunate, McCarthy added. And on other occasions, we were not as fortunate. So, today is another one of those cases. It is David versus Goliath, and unfortunately, I seem to always be David, I am never Goliath, he said.

McCarthy and Mosimane Coaching Records

On one side is arguably South Africa most successful footballer, McCarthy, while Mosimane is widely regarded as the country most successful coach. Mosimane has won the CAF Champions League three times, lifting the trophy with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 before guiding Egyptian giants Al Ahly to back-to-back triumphs in 2020 and 2021. He has also collected multiple PSL titles and established himself as one of the continent most decorated coaches.

McCarthy scored a record 31 goals for Bafana Bafana and enjoyed an illustrious playing career that took him to Ajax, Celta Vigo, FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Orlando Pirates. His crowning moment came in 2004 when he became the first, and so far the only, South African to win the Champions League with FC Porto under Jose Mourinho.

As the two teams prepare to meet today, Mosimane is determined to keep his side in pole position until the very end. South Africa lead Group D after securing back-to-back victories over Guinea and Eritrea in their opening two matches. Four crucial fixtures remain: consecutive clashes against Kenya, followed by an away trip to Guinea and a home encounter with Eritrea in March.

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South Africa Leads Group D

With Kenya co-hosting the finals alongside Uganda and Tanzania in the Pamoja region, the qualification dynamics carry unique stakes: only one non-host nation from the group can book a place in the tournament. Sitting at the top of the table and three points clear of Guinea, Mosimane acknowledges that Bafana are the team everyone wants to knock off their perch and warns against complacency.

The most important thing is that after matchday six, we must still be where we are right now. The other things do not matter, Mosimane said. We are there now, so it is in our hands to stay there. But it is still a long road to matchday six.

Mosimane Warns Against Complacency

We have to face Guinea away, plus the back-to-back games against Kenya, he said. While the East Africans head into Orlando Amstel Arena as underdogs, Mosimane highlighted why underestimating them would be a mistake. You give me the stats and facts, but you have not mentioned the other stat that they lost by just a single goal away to a full-strength Guinea side. So, we have to be careful, Mosimane said.

After three days of scorching temperatures reaching 36C, Gauteng residents can expect cooler conditions and much-needed rainfall this weekend. South Africa has no shortage of beautiful beaches, but some of its most spectacular coastal spots often remain overlooked by holidaymakers.