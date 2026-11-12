Mosimane dismisses Appollis fatigue claims ahead of Bafana Afcon qualifiers against Kenya

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says fatigue does not apply to his squad as they prepare to face Kenya in a 2026 Afcon qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday, with a return match in Nairobi four days later.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has dismissed suggestions that winger Oswin Appollis needs special management because he is fatigued. Appollis has started just four of the nine league games he has featured in for Orlando Pirates this season.

His club coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has said they are protecting the Bafana star from burning out after a heavy load last season. That load included going to the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Mosimane, however, made clear he will not manage Appollis differently when selecting his team. He spoke at a press gathering at Orlando Amstel Arena on Thursday before the Kenya match.

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We played once in two months, there is no fatigue with us, Mosimane said. So, the fatigue does not belong with us. I choose the best player who is around and who is available, so I do not overtrain, I do not detrain the team. I just say who is available, and if it is good for the country, I use that player.

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Bafana Face Kenya In Afcon Qualifier

Bafana are gearing up to face Kenya in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 6pm. The two teams will clash again four days later in Nairobi. That return match will be their fourth game of Group D of the qualifiers for next year's Afcon. Mosimane has voiced concern about the threat Kenya striker Michael Olunga poses.

He likened Olunga to Guinea's Serhou Guirassy, who plays for German giants Borussia Dortmund. Last time we were dealing with Guirassy here from Dortmund, now we have Olunga to deal with a similar situation, but Olunga is faster, Mosimane said. He was referring to Bafana's opening game of these Afcon qualifiers in September, when they beat Guinea 2-1 at Orlando Amstel Arena. In that match, Bafana had to handle Guirassy, and now they face a comparable challenge in Olunga.

Mosimane said the Kenya captain is a difficult opponent. It is a difficult one and I think he has not played in the past few matches for Kenya, Mosimane said. He is the captain of the team and he is a legend of the team, so now he has been brought back to the national team for this one. Olunga's return adds to the challenge for Bafana in both Group D fixtures.

Mosimane Highlights Kenya Threat Of Olunga

Bafana's preparation has included training sessions ahead of Friday's match. The team is looking to build on its qualifying campaign as it pushes for a place at next year's Afcon. The back-to-back meetings with Kenya could shape the group's standings. Mosimane's comments on Appollis also highlight the tension between club and national team management of player workloads.

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Ouaddou has argued that protecting Appollis is necessary after a demanding season. Mosimane, though, insists his squad has not been overplayed recently. The coach said he will simply pick the best available players for the country. That approach means Appollis could feature despite the fatigue concerns raised at club level.

Bafana Monitor Players Ahead Of Friday Kickoff

Bafana's medical and technical staff will monitor all players before the Friday kickoff. The first match takes place at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday at 6pm. The second leg follows in Nairobi four days later. Both games are part of the fourth round of Group D fixtures in the qualifiers for next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Kenya will look to Olunga for leadership and goals after recalling their captain and legend. Bafana will aim to contain him while seeking a positive result at home. The outcome of the two matches could be crucial for both teams' qualification hopes in Group D.