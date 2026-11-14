Mosimane demands ruthless finishing as Bafana face Kenya in Afcon qualifier

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane wants his attackers to be more ruthless in front of goal when South Africa face Kenya in a crucial Afcon qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday. South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by the Harambee Stars on Friday at Orlando Stadium.

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane wants his attackers to be more ruthless in front of goal when they take on Kenya during an Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday.

South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by the Harambee Stars on Friday at Orlando Stadium. They should have scored more if their attackers had been ruthless in the box. Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Iqraam Rayners was chosen to lead the attack ahead of Lyle Foster. He wasted the most opportunities, where he was faced with Kenyan goalkeeper Shikhalo Faruk.

Also read Bafana Bafana vs Kenya: Mosimane Meets McCarthy in Historic Afcon Qualifier Showdown

South Africa Group D Standing

The draw has left South Africa on top of Group D, but their position has been weakened. Second-placed Guinea beat Eritrea in Conakry on Thursday. South Africa have seven points, and Guinea have accumulated six. Mosimane's men cannot afford any more slip-ups in their remaining three matches.

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In their next qualifier, Bafana are away in Kenya on Tuesday. Rayners and his fellow attackers must score for Bafana to maintain their place at the top of the log. Looking ahead to the crucial match against Kenya, Mosimane said his players can turn it around. He said the team has enough experience and character from the past to deal with this.

"I think this team has got enough experience and character from the past to be able to deal with this. They have dealt with qualifying for the Fifa World Cup when three points were deducted.

" "I think this team has got character, and they play well. They can be too good sometimes and too pretty, but they forgot about scoring goals even though we created chances.

Mosimane Focuses Chance Creation

" Mosimane said he was encouraged that they are creating chances. "I am sad, and you can hear my voice. Do I want a team that doesn't create chances and we hope for the best? No, I want a team that plays and creates many chances.

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" "Then we can work on taking the chances, unlike working on how we create the chances. The most difficult is how to play and how to create the chances.

Mental Strength Key Scoring Goals

" "It's mental and never technique. When you face one vs one with the goalkeeper and we don't take our chances, it's very sad, but it's part of football.

" "It's the story of football, and it's never an easy story. If it's easy, everyone can do it, but we move on, and we are still top of the log.

" "You can say that they have nothing to lose, but you saw how they went to the back five when they realised that they can get a point. "