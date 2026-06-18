Bafana coach Hugo Broos questions Lionel Messi's red card and appeals Themba Zwane's suspension

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has questioned the red card given to Themba Zwane and the subsequent three-match suspension. He also raised concerns about Lionel Messi's red card during Argentina's match against Algeria. The decision is subject to appeal.

Zwane received a red card during the closing stages of Bafana ’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium in the opening game of the 2026 Fifa World Cup last week.

He was supposed to be suspended for one match, but Fifa’s disciplinary committee upgraded it to three, shocking Bafana coach Hugo Broos. This has led to the Bafana coach questioning why Lionel Messi wasn’t sanctioned for stamping on the leg of Aïssa Mandi during Argentina’s 3-0 victory over Algeria on Tuesday. Yes, we will appeal, Broos said at the pre-match press conference at Atlanta Stadium on Wednesday ahead of the clash against Czechia on Thursday.

I think it was severe, I don’t think it was a red card. When I see what happened with Lionel Messi on Tuesday, I don’t agree. There was not even a VAR and you can see the Mexican player blocking Themba. He tried to get over him by putting his arm over his shoulder and that’s all he did.

He didn’t hit him with the elbow. You get a red card for that and a three-match suspension. I am sorry because this is severe. I don’t want Messi to get a red card because a player like that has to be on the pitch.

We all saw what a wonderful player he is. The Fifa disciplinary committee has imposed the following sanction on South Africa’s player Themba Zwane, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the Fifa World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa played at Mexico City Stadium on June 11 2026. Three-match suspension for breach under the Fifa disciplinary code. The decision is subject to appeal to the Fifa appeal committee





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Bafana Hugo Broos Lionel Messi Red Card Suspension Appeal Fifa Disciplinary Committee Fifa World Cup 2026 Zwane Messi Aïssa Mandi Argentina Algeria Mexico South Africa Zwane Messi Aïssa Mandi Argentina Algeria Mexico South Africa

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