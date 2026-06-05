Bafana Bafana World Cup daily: Jamaica confirm international friendly

Get the latest news, fixtures, squad updates, and tournament permutations for Bafana Bafana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana World Cup daily: Jamaica confirm disappointing news Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup daily for Friday 5 June: Get the latest news, fixtures, squad updates, and tournament permutations.

Mexico will host Bafana Bafana in the opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 11 June. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here and this is your daily one-stop destination for everything Bafana Bafana. From fixtures and squad updates to qualification permutations, historical records and World Cup trivia, we've got South Africa covered. The Jamaica national football team has confirmed an upcoming international friendly against South Africa.

The match is scheduled to take place on June 6 in Pachuca, Mexico. Jamaica announced the fixture via the Reggae Boyz' official social media channels. The encounter will be played behind closed doors, with no spectators permitted to attend. South Africa secured automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Rwanda 3-0 in their final group match.

Hugo Broos is the Belgian head coach who successfully ended Bafana Bafana's 24-year drought of qualifying for a World Cup on merit. South Africa will face Mexico in their highly anticipated opening group match of the 2026 World Cup. Benni McCarthy scored South Africa's first-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup match back in 1998. South Africa famously defeated France 2-1 during the 2010 World Cup group stage.

Appollis heads into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in excellent form after contributing 11 goals and nine assists for Orlando Pirates across all competitions during the 2025/26 season. The winger has also become a key player for Bafana Bafana, registering nine goals and eight assists in 25 appearances since making his senior international debut in November 2023





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup Jamaica National Football Team South Africa Mexico

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The ultimate guide to Bafana Bafana's 2026 World Cup campaignThe guide to keep on hand.

Read more »

Last Chance Saloon: Bafana Face Jamaica in World Cup Dress RehearsalSouth Africa will look to wrap up their 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations with a morale-boosting victory over Jamaica in an international friendly match set for Friday.

Read more »

Itumeleng Khune backs Foster as Bafana Bafana shift focus to Jamaica World Cup dress rehearsalItumeleng Khune has backed Lyle Foster to regain confidence despite criticism and a missed penalty, urging mental strength as Bafana Bafana prepare for their final Jamaica friendly and World Cup opener.

Read more »

Broos tight-lipped on Bafana line-up for Jamaica World Cup friendlyLatest news, results, and fixtures covering the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026

Read more »