Bafana Bafana vs Mexico: South Africa's World Cup opener at Estadio Azteca

Bafana Bafana players are set to take on Mexico in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The stadium will be packed with more than 80,000 passionate home supporters. Bafana coach Broos has said his team is ready to block the noise from the stands and focus on their game plan. The all-Brazilian line-up to referee Mexico v Bafana World Cup opening game. Arena Sports Show: World Cup Special | Helman Mkhalele confident Bafana will get out of Group A. Potentially make-or-break selection posers for Broos for Bafana-Mexico clash. Poll: How far do you think Bafana Bafana will go in the 2026 Fifa World Cup?

Bafana Bafana players during a pitch inspection at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday's 2026 FIFA World Cup opening game against Mexico .

The stadium in Mexico City will be packed to the rafters with more than 80,000 passionate and screaming home supporters. Bafana coach Broos said his team is ready and will block the noise from the stands. Bafana are targeting progression to the last 32 and must win their first match to calm the nerves and set the tone for the rest of the tournament. Mexico coach Javier Aguirre spoke about the excitement of playing a World Cup on home soil.

The all-Brazilian line-up to referee Mexico v Bafana World Cup opening game. Arena Sports Show: World Cup Special | Helman Mkhalele confident Bafana will get out of Group A. Potentially make-or-break selection posers for Broos for Bafana-Mexico clash. Poll: How far do you think Bafana Bafana will go in the 2026 Fifa World Cup





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Bafana Bafana Mexico 2026 FIFA World Cup Estadio Azteca Pachuca Ronwen Williams Teboho Mokoena Javier Aguirre Helman Mkhalele Arena Sports Show World Cup Special POLL

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