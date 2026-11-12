Bafana Bafana vs Kenya: Mosimane's Harmony vs McCarthy's Chaos

Pitso Mosimane leads a unified South African squad against Benni McCarthy's distressed Kenyan team, highlighting contrasting dynamics ahead of the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

South African national team coach Pitso Mosimane prepares to guide Bafana Bafana into a high-stakes 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya, a match defined by starkly contrasting internal team environments. While the South African camp operates with stability and recent momentum, their opponents face severe administrative turmoil that has directly impacted player morale and performance.

Kenyan Camp Crisis Revealed

Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy has publicly exposed the deeply troubled conditions within the Harambee Stars camp, citing unpaid allowances and player boycotts as critical issues. The Football Kenya Federation has failed to pay players their allowances and bonuses for numerous international camps, leading to significant unrest within the squad. Furthermore, McCarthy and his technical team, which includes former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs, are currently owed three months of their own wages, creating a volatile atmosphere surrounding the national team.

Also read Bafana Bafana face Benni McCarthy's Kenya in AFCON qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena

Player Boycotts and Public Pressure

The financial disputes led to a serious crisis during the last international window when Kenyan players refused to train and downed tools due to non-payment. McCarthy had to engage in difficult conversations to convince his squad to participate in the matches despite their unhappiness. This internal strife has resulted in players omitting themselves from the team, a fact unknown to the general public who only see the poor results on the pitch. McCarthy noted that the public criticism he receives for failing to beat teams like Eritrea ignores the complex reality of players refusing to play for an unpaid national team.

Contrasting Qualifier Performances

The disparity between the two teams is evident in their Group D results, with Bafana Bafana securing strong victories while Kenya struggles. South Africa won their opening match against Guinea 2-1 and followed that up with a commanding 5-0 victory over Eritrea. In contrast, Kenya lost 1-0 to Guinea and was held to a 1-1 draw by Eritrea, a result that frustrated Kenyan fans significantly. Although Kenya is already guaranteed a spot in the 2027 tournament as a co-host alongside Tanzania and Uganda, CAF rules require them to participate in the qualification process.

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Mosimane's Strategic Focus

Pitso Mosimane, who took over from Hugo Broos after the 2026 Fifa World Cup, is focused on maintaining his team's position at the summit of Group D. Bafana Bafana enters the fixtures with momentum, having also secured a 1-0 friendly win over Egypt. The 62-year-old tactician insists that while their recent start has been great, the only metric that matters is staying at the top of the table. He acknowledges that the road ahead is long, with away matches against Guinea still remaining, but emphasizes that the current opportunity is entirely in their hands.

Upcoming Fixtures and Consequences

The double-header between South Africa and Kenya is scheduled for Friday, 13 November at 6pm in Johannesburg, followed by the return leg on 17 November in Nairobi. These matches are critical for both teams, despite Kenya's host status, as they aim to secure their standing in the group. While Benni McCarthy continues to deal with the fallout of administrative failures and public backlash, Pitso Mosimane seeks to capitalize on his team's harmony and tactical progress to ensure Bafana Bafana remains the dominant force in Group D.