Bafana Bafana face Benni McCarthy's Kenya in AFCON qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena

Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana host Kenya, coached by Benni McCarthy, in a Friday night AFCON qualifier in Soweto. Relebohile Mofokeng's club form and a likely Bafana XI headline the build-up.

Bafana Bafana host Kenya in a high-profile AFCON qualifier on Friday night at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto. The match pits Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane against Kenya coach Benni McCarthy, a South African football great.

Kenya are already automatic qualifiers as tournament co-hosts, but Mosimane says they are not coming to South Africa to go through the motions. Mosimane's second tenure as Bafana coach began with three successive wins, yet the pressure is mounting. He now goes toe-to-toe with countryman McCarthy, a man with a never-say-die attitude and a lot to prove.

Also read Mosimane recalls Foster for Bafana Bafana's back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Kenya

Mofokeng European Form

According to Mosimane, Kenya's position at the bottom of the group and their lack of wins are exactly what make the Harambe Stars dangerous. He also admits Kenya have good quality players abroad and calls Friday's qualifier a proper but welcome test. Attention also centres on Relebohile Mofokeng, who has sparkled in his debut campaign with Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. The 22-year-old has scored five times and laid on four assists in 15 outings for the Belgian side.

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Most recently he was a key creative force as Mofokeng and his teammates claimed an impressive win away to Celta Vigo in the Europa League. Mofokeng scored on his European debut against Viktoria Plzen and has been nominated for the Jupiter Pro League Player of the Month for October. Union SG have him contracted until 2029, so they hold powerful leverage if other clubs come in for the talented Bafana star.

Bafana Predicted Lineup

His club form makes him the South African talisman in the attacking third. In goal, Ronwen Williams will skipper the side and wear the gloves. Thabang Matuludi could get the nod at right back, while Aubrey Modiba is a shoo-in for the left-back role. If Pitso opts for youth at the heart of central defence, USA-based Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Glasgow Rangers sensation Olwethu Makhanya are his men, although Ime Okon is breathing down both their necks.

In the heart of midfield, a double pivot of Teboho Mokoena and Yaya Sithole looks well-balanced. In the attacking midfield trident, in-form Pirates star Tshepang Moremi should feature alongside his clubmate Oswin Appollis, with Mofokeng the South African talisman. Makhanya has quickly become a firm favourite at Rangers, underlining the youthful defensive options available to Mosimane. The fixture carries extra weight because of the coaches involved.

Mosimane Versus McCarthy

Mosimane, in his second spell in charge, faces a Kenyan side led by McCarthy, whose never-say-die attitude and point to prove add spice to the Soweto clash. Kenya sit at the bottom of the group without a win, but Mosimane insists that record makes them more dangerous, not less. He expects a proper test from a team with quality players based abroad.

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Bafana's recent run of three straight wins under Mosimane has raised expectations, and the pressure now mounts with every fixture. A win over McCarthy's Kenya would keep that momentum going, while a slip would invite scrutiny. The Orlando Amstel Arena lights will be on Friday night as master meets former marksman in a qualifier that matters for pride, momentum and bragging rights. Will Bafana beat Kenya, and what is your ideal starting XI? Add your thoughts by clicking the red comments banner below.