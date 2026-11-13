Bafana Bafana draw 2-2 with Kenya in AFCON qualifier at Orlando Stadium

South Africa surrendered a late lead to draw 2-2 with Kenya in their AFCON 2027 qualifier, with Ryan Ogam equalising in stoppage time. The result keeps Group D tight ahead of the return fixture in Nairobi.

Bafana Bafana were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in their AFCON 2027 Group D qualifier at the Orlando Stadium on Friday. Ryan Ogam scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the Harambee Stars, denying South Africa all three points.

The result ends Pitso Mosimane's winning start in his second spell in charge. South Africa had been leading the qualifying group standings before the match. Bafana started with intensity and took an early lead when Kenya midfielder Amos Wanjala scored a bizarre own goal. Wanjala failed to control a pass inside his own area, allowing the ball to trickle into the net.

Also read Bafana want to continue with winning streak when face Kenya

Kenya Penalty Equalises

South Africa failed to build on that advantage despite looking the better side in terms of individual quality. Kenya remained in the contest and were handed a chance to level before half-time when Thabang Matuludi was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box. Kenya captain and striker Michael Olunga made no mistake from the penalty spot to restore parity. The visitors went into the break level at 1-1.

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After the break, Bafana continued to search for a way back into the lead. Relebohile Mofokeng produced a moment of quality, arriving late in the box to meet a neat lay-off from Lyle Foster before guiding his finish into the top corner. The Orlando Pirates star's goal sent the home crowd into celebration and put South Africa back in front.

There were no major surprises in Mosimane's starting XI, although the decision to leave Mbekezeli Mbokazi on the bench on his return to the national team raised eyebrows. Despite creating opportunities, Bafana were wasteful in front of goal. Striker Iqraam Rayners was among the biggest culprits, and his afternoon came to an end in the 57th minute as Mosimane made changes in search of greater attacking efficiency. Those missed opportunities proved costly as Kenya refused to go away.

Ogam Late Equaliser

The Harambee Stars found a late equaliser in stoppage time through Ryan Ogam to silence the home crowd and deny Bafana all three points. The draw narrows the race in Group D. Guinea initially closed the gap with their 2-1 win over Eritrea on Thursday, 12 November, and remained a threat in second on goal difference alone. Qualification remains in Bafana's control, provided they strike back in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The ideal scenario for Pitso Mosimane is three wins from the remaining games, which will see them through. Realistically, Bafana need at least five points to secure their place at the main AFCON tournament. This would include defeating or drawing against Guinea in their away clash next March. Any fewer points, or a loss in that penultimate fixture, could derail Pitso Mosimane's boys.

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Remaining Group Fixtures

This increases the stakes ahead of the South Africa-Kenya fixture on 17 November. The remaining AFCON qualifying Group D fixtures are: 16 November - Eritrea vs Guinea at Al Salam Stadium, Cairo; 17 November - Kenya vs South Africa at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi; 24 March 2027 - Eritrea vs Kenya and Guinea vs South Africa, with details to be confirmed.

The result brings an end to Mosimane's winning start in his second spell in charge, with South Africa now needing to regroup before the return fixture against Kenya in Nairobi.