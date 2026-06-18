Bafana Bafana Star Teboho Mokoena's Emotional Display During National Anthem Goes Viral

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena's emotional display during the national anthem has been met with praise from fans and teammates alike, who believe it showcases the player's passion for the country.

Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena was seen weeping during the South Africa n national anthem minutes before scoring a crucial goal against Czechia in the FIFA World Cup.

The emotional display has been met with praise from fans and teammates alike, who believe it showcases the player's passion for the country. Mokoena's pristine penalty kick secured an equaliser for Bafana, who will play their third and final group-stage match against South Korea on Thursday. With the team drawing against Czechia, many fans are wondering if Bafana stand a chance at making it out of the group stages.

The best chance of progressing would be for Bafana to beat South Korea, which would leave them on four points and possibly in second or third place. However, this is not a guaranteed outcome, as the results of Mexico's matches also play a significant role in Bafana's chances. If Bafana win against South Korea and draw or win against Czechia, they may be able to reach the Round of 32 either automatically or as one of the best third-placed teams.

Unfortunately, Mokoena will miss Bafana's next game against South Korea after receiving a second yellow card during the match. He will be replaced by Yaya Sithole, who will return after sitting out the Czechia game. The team's chances of progressing to the next round will depend on the outcome of their final group-stage match and the results of other teams in the group





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