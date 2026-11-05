Mosimane Names 27-Man Bafana Squad for Kenya AFCON Qualifiers

Pitso Mosimane has selected a 27-man squad for South Africa's back-to-back 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Kenya, including Siyanda Ndlovu and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, with nine overseas players set to travel.

Pitso Mosimane has named a 27-man Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya. South Africa will face Kenya home and away in November, with the return leg in Kenya on 17 November.

The away fixture details have not yet been confirmed. A third of the squad will travel back from Europe and the US for the matches. Mosimane may need to rotate his squad against Kenya to accommodate the overseas players. Nine overseas-based players are travelling to camp.

Also read Mbokazi and Foster return to Bafana squad for Kenya clashes

Clubs typically release players five days ahead, especially for long-distance travel. Mosimane is reportedly planning a training camp this month, but details remain unconfirmed. The next challenge for Mosimane comes in back-to-back Group D encounters against Kenya, who are coached by Bafana's all-time leading goalscorer, Benni McCarthy. Kenya have already qualified as 2027 AFCON co-hosts, leaving just one spot in the group to fight for.

Advertisement

South Africa are leading the qualifying group and will need the overseas firepower. Mosimane made a winning return to the national team hot seat last month, guiding Bafana to victories over Guinea and Eritrea in their opening two qualifiers. Those results put South Africa at the top of the Group D standings. The team will look to build on that momentum against the Harambee Stars.

Mbokazi Returns To Squad

Mbekezeli Mbokazi returns to the squad after recovering from injury troubles and has been playing regularly since his return. He is joined in defence by Ime Okon, Olwethu Makhanya and Lebone Seema. Nkosinathi Sibisi misses out this time around. Puso Dithejane also retains his place after continuing to impress for his club.

The winger or attacking midfielder scored the winning goal against Egypt and has been one of the standout performers in recent weeks. One of the biggest talking points is the inclusion of Siyanda Ndlovu, who has enjoyed an impressive debut season with Mamelodi Sundowns. He has made 15 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. Bafana also welcome back Thalente Mbatha and Lyle Foster, while several notable names have been left out.

Nkosinathi Sibisi, Themba Zwane, Lebohang Maboe, Khulumani Ndamane and Shandre Campbell are among those not included. Mosimane has kept the door open for players carrying knocks, with final decisions on their availability expected from the medical team closer to the matches. Relebohile Mofokeng is a key player for his club, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, which is second in the Belgian Pro League standings. The club has a league clash on Sunday.

Squad Rotation Challenges Ahead

It remains to be seen if travel and club commitments will affect squad rotation against Kenya. Mosimane will already be considering the limited time between domestic and international fixtures. South Africa's group situation is clear: Kenya have already qualified as co-hosts, leaving just one spot in the group to fight for. Bafana are leading the group and will need their overseas players ready.

Advertisement

The first Kenya game will test Mosimane's ability to manage travel and rotation. The return leg in Kenya on 17 November is still without confirmed fixture details. With nine overseas players travelling and a training camp planned, Mosimane faces a balancing act. Domestic and international fixtures are close together, and clubs usually release players five days before matches.

Long-distance travel from Europe and the US adds to the challenge. The medical team will also assess players carrying knocks before final decisions are made. Bafana's opening wins over Guinea and Eritrea have set a strong foundation. The back-to-back Kenya matches will be crucial for maintaining top spot in Group D. Mosimane's squad includes a mix of returning players and new faces like Siyanda Ndlovu.

Selection Dilemmas For Coach

The inclusion of Mbokazi and the return of Mbatha and Foster add depth. The omissions of Sibisi, Zwane, Maboe, Ndamane and Campbell show the coach's selection dilemmas. As the November international window approaches, all eyes will be on how Bafana integrate their overseas contingent. The team's ability to rotate effectively against Kenya could determine their qualifying campaign.

With Kenya already qualified as co-hosts, only one group spot remains, and South Africa are determined to secure it.