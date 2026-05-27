Bafana Bafana's World Cup Squad: A Blend of Experience and Youth

Coach Hugo Broos announces a settled 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring key players like captain Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, and Aubrey Modiba, as South Africa aims to compete on the global stage.

Coach Hugo Broos has named a 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, blending seasoned veterans with promising newcomers. The squad, announced at a press conference in Johannesburg, reflects Broos's strategy of building on the core that performed well at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The team will aim to improve on their previous World Cup appearances, with a focus on defensive solidity and attacking flair. Broos emphasized the importance of team spirit and the depth of talent in South African football, noting that every player earned their place through hard work and consistent performances. At the heart of the squad is captain Ronwen Williams, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper who has become a national hero.

Williams made his senior debut against Brazil in 2014, a 5-0 loss that tested his resolve, but he emerged stronger. His penalty-saving heroics at the 2023 AFCON, where he became the first keeper to save four penalties in a single shootout, showcased his mental strength. Williams often speaks to his late brother Marvin for guidance, calling him his guardian angel. Backing him up is Orlando Pirates' shot-stopper, the reigning Goalkeeper of the Season in the Premier Soccer League.

Known for his leadership and composure, he has been instrumental in Pirates' recent trophy successes. The third goalkeeper is Ricardo Goss, nicknamed 'The Goose,' who brings vibrancy to the squad. Raised by a single mother, Goss is fluent in multiple South African languages and has a strong community presence. A memorable performance against Pirates led their manager to joke that Goss had 'Jesus Christ in the goal.

' The defensive line is anchored by Khuliso Mudau, the right-back whose relentless energy earned him the nickname 'Sailor. ' Initially doubted by Broos for his defensive capabilities, Mudau has proven his worth, becoming one of the best right-backs in Africa. He was named Outstanding Footballer of the Year at the Icons of Africa Awards, highlighting his resilience and excellence. On the left flank, Aubrey Modiba, known as 'The Postman,' consistently delivers assists with his precise through-balls and powerful shots.

Hailing from Limpopo, Modiba gives back to his community through a foundation that provides equipment and addresses food security and childhood disability. He encourages youngsters to find their passion and be themselves. The squad also includes rising star Mbokazi, whose rapid ascent underscores the depth of talent in South African football. With a strong mix of experience and youth, Bafana Bafana are poised to make a mark at the 2026 World Cup





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