South Africa meet Kenya in a 2027 AFCON qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday night, with coach Pitso Mosimane warning that a Kenya side with nothing to lose will be dangerous while rain falls in the city.

Bafana Bafana face a challenging night in Nairobi as heavy rain continues to fall ahead of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

The match kicks off at 7pm in Kenya, which is 6pm South African time. South Africa top Group D with seven points from three matches, while Guinea are second on six points. Kenya have two points and Eritrea are bottom with one. Kenya have already qualified for next year AFCON as co-hosts with Uganda and Tanzania, so they are taking part only for match competitiveness.

Also read Bafana Bafana Need Win Over Kenya After Guinea Take Group D Lead

Pitso Mosimane Warns About Kenyan Danger

Their presence means only one of South Africa, Guinea or Eritrea will reach the next AFCON. Coach Pitso Mosimane believes Kenya having nothing to lose could make them particularly dangerous. He said: When you play against a team that has got nothing to lose, it can be a little bit tricky. They are strong, they are a good team, and they played very well in Johannesburg.

We respect them. Mosimane added: For me as a coach, this was not the Kenya that we have watched for the past four years, because we watched their games. It was a good surprise for us. Kenya will now have home advantage and the backing of their passionate supporters as they look to build on Friday 2-2 draw in Johannesburg.

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Benni McCarthy side showed resilience and celebrated the draw in Orlando, and they will be out to replicate or better that display in front of their own fans. Winger Puso Dithejane used his pace and directness to trouble the Harambee Stars on Friday and has urged his teammates to be more clinical in front of goal. He told the SAFA media department: For us, it is to stay focused, to prepare well for the game.

What I would say, we have to focus more on scoring goals. We had a lot of opportunities in the last game, but then we did not score goals. Dithejane added: In this game, we must focus on scoring goals because we played well in South Africa. But here, we want to score goals and get the three points we need.

Bafana Focus On Scoring Goals In Nairobi

We need the win to stay on top of the table. He also dismissed concerns about Kenya weather, saying: There is no difference from South African conditions. Here, we have to do everything well and play hard. He said the squad have put Friday disappointment behind them and want to make the country proud.

Captain Williams admitted the team were disappointed after surrendering a late lead at Orlando Stadium. He said: Obviously we were a bit down after the game. We wanted to obviously win at home and the circumstances in which we conceded, especially in the last few minutes, that dampened the mood. But we had Saturday to clean that out of our system, and we used the entire day to just bring the mind back, bring the body back.

Williams added that the mood in the camp had improved significantly during preparations for Tuesday match. He said: Yesterday we got on the field, and you could see the spirits were high again. The energy was back. The mood is much better now and we are ready to go and fight.

He acknowledged another difficult encounter awaits, but insisted the players understand what is required. He said: It is going to be a difficult game, it is an AFCON qualifier, so we know what we need to do. We get the result. The boys are ready.

Mosimane said his travel planning gave the team an advantage. Bafana left South Africa on the earliest flight at 1am on Saturday and landed in Nairobi at about 6am, directly after Friday 6pm kickoff. He said from Nairobi on Sunday: The best was to leave South Africa with the earliest flight we could, at 1am. We landed at about 6am.

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It is difficult because after the match you cannot sleep, you have to travel, but it is better to save a day. Mosimane added: We arrived well and everything is good, the boys slept the whole day. We are all tired, to be honest. Tired from the fatigue of the game and mentally too, because we did not get the result we wanted.

The coach said the team rested and regenerated late in the evening on Saturday. They looked good in the morning and no one was complaining about fatigue ahead of the match. Mosimane said: We will see how the pitch looks and prepare for the match. He is likely to bring Chicago Fire centreback Mbekezeli Mbokazi in for Germany-based Ime Okon to partner Rangers of Scotland in-form Olwethu Makhanya at centreback.

Coach Considers Defensive And Tactical Changes

That change would plug holes in a defence that conceded two goals in Johannesburg. The coach might also tinker with a front line that he felt could have buried more chances in the first game. Mosimane also discussed Kenya tactics under McCarthy, saying he does not mind if they choose a different approach from their effective counterattack at Orlando. He said Bafana prepared for two formations.

He explained: When we were assessing the match, we prepared for two formations they might come with and they started with the formation they have been using. After scoring an equaliser they went back to playing five at the back, 5-4-1, and frustrated us a bit. He added: But it also made no difference; we kept pushing, putting crosses and creating chances against the five. There was never a problem with the formation.

The challenge was taking the opportunities against all the formations they played. Kenya coach McCarthy and his South African technical staff, including Moeneeb Josephs, have been under pressure from some mixed results but would have been delighted with a performance that gives them hope for a competitive AFCON as co-hosts. South Africa began their campaign with a 2-1 home win against Guinea and a 5-0 victory over Eritrea in neutral Cairo.

Guinea beat Eritrea 2-1 in Conakry on Thursday and meet the East Africans again in Cairo on Monday at 6pm SA time. South Africa end their Group D campaign by meeting Guinea away and Eritrea at home in March next year. The gap at the top means Tuesday encounter carries added importance for Mosimane side, who cannot afford another slip-up if they want to maintain control of the qualification race.

With Kenya playing at home and potentially difficult weather conditions awaiting both teams, Bafana Bafana will need to produce a disciplined performance if they are to leave Nairobi with a positive result.