Bafana Bafana's Friendly Against Jamaica Rescheduled to Saturday

SAFA has moved the Bafana Bafana vs Jamaica friendly to Saturday due to the team's delayed arrival in Mexico, serving as the final World Cup warm-up before facing Mexico.

The South African Football Association ( SAFA ) has confirmed a new schedule for the upcoming international friendly between Bafana Bafana and Jamaica . Originally slated for Friday, the match will now be played on Saturday in a closed-door format.

This adjustment comes after the South African team's delayed arrival at their training base in Mexico, which was approximately 24 hours later than originally planned. The change was communicated following consultation with the coaching staff and relevant stakeholders to ensure optimal preparation for both sides. This friendly serves as a critical final warm-up for Bafana Bafana before they kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Their opening match is set for next Thursday in Mexico City against the co-hosts, Mexico. Head coach Hugo Broos intends to field his strongest available lineup against Jamaica to fine-tune tactical approaches and team combinations ahead of the prestigious tournament.

However, concerns remain regarding the fitness of left-back Aubrey Modiba, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. While Modiba will sit out the Jamaica friendly, the medical staff are optimistic about his recovery timeline, aiming for his availability for the crucial World Cup opener against El Tri. Jamaica enters the fixture with mixed results during this international window. They secured a 2-0 victory over India before suffering a 3-0 defeat to Nigeria.

On the other hand, Bafana Bafana are still seeking their first win of the year after a series of draws against Panama and Nicaragua in previous matches. The team is focused on converting draws into victories as they approach the global stage. The rescheduled match provides an important opportunity to assess readiness, integrate players, and build momentum. Both teams will use the encounter to address tactical nuances and enhance squad cohesion ahead of their respective competitive commitments





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Bafana Bafana Jamaica SAFA Hugo Broos 2026 FIFA World Cup Mexico Aubrey Modiba International Friendly Football Rescheduled Match

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