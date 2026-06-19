Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw against Czechia has kept their tournament hopes alive, though the South Africans are left needing a win against a quality South Korea in their final match in Monterrey on Wednesday to reach the last 32.

Much-improved SA fought back for a draw at Atlanta Stadium, but need a win against South Korea to go through. Bafana Bafana 's 1-1 draw against Czechia has kept their tournament hopes alive, though the South Africans are left needing a win against a quality South Korea in their final match in Monterrey on Wednesday to reach the last 32.

A much-improved performance against the physical Czechs at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia in the US has restored optimism in many supporters. Bafana equalised via Teboho Mokoena's 83rd-minute penalty to get themselves on the Group A scoreboard. The team has been praised for their resilience and fighting spirit in the clash. A major blow was that star midfielder Mokoena received his second yellow card in as many matches and will miss the Korea game as he is suspended.

Though South Africa remain at the bottom of Group A with a point from two matches, they will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat South Korea. Coach Hugo Broos faced heavy criticism for his tactics, and many fans had lost hope in Bafana's survival at their first World Cup since 2010.

The government has praised the team's determination and fighting spirit saying it is a testament to the talent and potential of South African football on the global stage. The team's performance has given fans renewed hope for their survival in the tournament. The draw against Czechia has given Bafana a glimmer of hope as they look to progress to the knockout stages.

The team's next match against South Korea will be a crucial one as they look to secure a spot in the knockout stages. Bafana Bafana's performance against Czechia has shown that they have the potential to compete with the best teams in the world. The team's resilience and fighting spirit have been praised by fans and the government alike. The draw against Czechia has given Bafana a much-needed boost as they look to progress to the knockout stages.

The team's next match against South Korea will be a crucial one as they look to secure a spot in the knockout stages. Bafana Bafana's performance against Czechia has shown that they have the potential to compete with the best teams in the world. The team's resilience and fighting spirit have been praised by fans and the government alike.

The government has praised the team's determination and fighting spirit saying it is a testament to the talent and potential of South African football on the global stage. The team's performance has given fans renewed hope for their survival in the tournament. The draw against Czechia has given Bafana a glimmer of hope as they look to progress to the knockout stages





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