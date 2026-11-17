Guinea's 3-1 win over Eritrea has pushed Bafana Bafana to second in Group D, making Tuesday's Afcon qualifier against Kenya in Nairobi a must-win for South Africa.

Bafana Bafana face Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Nairobi on Tuesday knowing that only a victory will restore them to the top of Group D after Guinea moved two points clear.

Guinea defeated Eritrea 3-1 on Monday to reach nine points from four matches, while South Africa sit second on seven points with a game in hand. A win at Nyayo National Stadium would take Bafana to 10 points and put them back in first place regardless of Guinea's result. Bafana had the chance to strengthen their grip on the group last Friday but were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya at Orlando Amstel Arena in Johannesburg.

Also read Benni McCarthy vows Kenya will attack Bafana Bafana in Nairobi Afcon qualifier

Dithejane Focuses On Scoring Goals

Kenya scored in the 90th minute after Olwethu Makhanya's error gifted them an equaliser, cancelling out what had been a promising home performance. South Africa created several chances but failed to convert them, a frustration that has now become central to their preparations for the return leg. Forward Puso Dithejane said the team's priority is scoring goals rather than playing attractive football.

Advertisement

Dithejane, who plays for Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer in the United States, said: For us it is to stay focused and prepare well for the game. I would say that we have to focus more on scoring goals because we had a lot of opportunities in the last game, but we did not score. Dithejane added: We played well at home but we could not score, so now we want to score goals.

That is very important because we want these three points. We need to play hard. The former Galaxy star also insisted the squad has moved on from Friday's disappointment, saying: We have put last Friday's disappointment behind us. We know that we must win to stay at the top of our group.

Group D Standings And Goal Difference

Kenya are one of the hosts of the tournament and have already qualified, but they still hold third place in Group D with two points, while Eritrea remain bottom with one point. Guinea's rise to the top means Bafana can no longer afford another slip-up as they look to reclaim top spot and control their qualification campaign. South Africa do hold a superior goal difference of plus-six compared to Guinea's plus-three, which could prove important as the race develops.

However, dropping more points against Kenya would allow Guinea to build a potentially decisive advantage in the closing stages of qualification. Guinea's latest result also serves as a reminder that Bafana cannot rely solely on their game in hand. Pitso Mosimane, the Bafana coach, had already stressed the importance of responding to Friday's draw, and Guinea's victory has only increased the stakes. Mosimane wants South Africa to focus on points rather than style when they face Kenya in Nairobi.

Advertisement

It remains unclear whether he will make changes to the starting XI. Many have called for Mbekezeli Mbokazi to be restored to the line-up after Makhanya's late error on Friday. Striker Lyle Foster, who has more Bafana goals than any player in the current squad with 10, is expected to spearhead the attack after coming off the bench for Iqraam Rayners and providing an assist on Friday.

Mosimane Mbokazi And McCarthy Tactics

After the match at Orlando Amstel Arena, Mosimane was livid when asked whether it was time to recall Mbokazi. On the Kenyan side, coach Benni McCarthy believes home conditions and a more aggressive approach can help the Harambee Stars challenge South Africa on Tuesday. McCarthy outlined his plans to dismantle Bafana in harsh Kenya conditions, adding another layer of intrigue to a fixture that kicks off at 6pm South African time.

South Africa remain favourites to finish strongly in the group, but the margin for error has shrunk. Mosimane's selections are already drawing scrutiny similar to what predecessor Hugo Broos faced, with debates over Mbokazi and Themba Zwane continuing. A victory in Nairobi would answer those questions and push Bafana back to the summit.