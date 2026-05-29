Bafana Bafana Prepare for FIFA World Cup 2026 with Nicaragua Friendly

Bafana Bafana will host Nicaragua in a friendly on Friday, marking an important step in their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The team will complete their preparations in Mexico on Sunday before facing the tournament hosts in their opening fixture.

Bafana Bafana will take an important step in their preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 when they host Nicaragua in a friendly on Friday. Bafana Bafana will take an important step in their preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 when they host Nicaragua in a friendly on Friday.

The Nicaragua encounter forms a key part of Broos' final preparations before the team heads to North America for the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Belgian tactician is expected to use the fixture to fine-tune combinations, assess player fitness and finalise tactical plans ahead of the tournament opener.

Friday's clash also gives local supporters one final opportunity to see the national team in action before they jet out for the World Cup. Bafana Bafana assembled in Johannesburg earlier this week as Broos finalised his squad, with competition for places intensifying following the team's disappointing Round of 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Broos has repeatedly stressed the importance of restoring discipline, intensity and what he describes as the Bafana Bafana DNA ahead of football's biggest stage. South Africa will leave for Mexico on Sunday and face the tournament hosts in their opening FIFA World Cup fixture on 11 June in Mexico City, where they will complete preparations for next month's global showpiece





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