SABC will televise the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Kenya and Bafana Bafana on Tuesday at 18:00 South African time. Bafana need a win in Nairobi to boost their qualification hopes after a 2-2 draw on Friday.

SABC has confirmed it will televise the crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Kenya and Bafana Bafana on Tuesday evening. The match will be broadcast live on SABC 2, with television coverage starting at 17:30.

Kick-off in Nairobi is scheduled for 18:00 South African time. The two teams meet again just four days after their previous encounter at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday. That match ended in a 2-2 draw, with both sides sharing the points. Pitso Mosimane's men controlled large parts of the contest but failed to finish off the Harambee Stars.

Also read Mosimane Urges Bafana Bafana to Be Clinical Ahead of Kenya Return Leg

The draw was a setback for Bafana, who are looking to return to winning ways in their fourth AFCON qualifier. Bafana head into the match under pressure. With Guinea having moved to the top of Group D following their 3-1 victory over Eritrea, Mosimane's side will be desperate to respond with a win in Nairobi and reclaim the summit.

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Must-Win Qualifier For Bafana

For South Africa, this is a must-win match as they face a risk of failing to qualify for next year's competition should they lose in Nairobi. Guinea are now top of the group and will play Bafana next year which could be the ultimate match which decide the fate of the group. Bafana are expected to make several changes to their starting lineup. Mbekezeli Mbokazi is set to return to central defence after missing Friday's encounter, replacing Olwethu Makhabane.

The coach was surprised by the cold and wet conditions in the Kenyan capital, admitting the weather change had affected preparations. Weather change, aircons and all that are also suffering. You can see what is happening outside. It is a different Nairobi that I thought we can get.

I never thought I would wear big jackets. But it is the reality, he added. The match takes place at Nyayo National Stadium, where Mosimane will have to deal with a bumpy pitch and cold, wet conditions. The rain could become a factor in Tuesday's encounter, with both teams needing to adapt to the conditions as they battle for crucial qualification points.

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Team Changes And Injuries

Mosimane also revealed that Bafana have one player battling illness, although he is hopeful the player will recover in time. We only have minor issues, but nothing serious to make an excuse. We should be fine with the players. We only have one player sick, but hopefully he will be back, Mosimane said during his pre-match press conference.

In midfield, Thalente Mbatha could come into the starting XI as Mosimane looks to freshen up his team. Upfront, Lyle Foster may replace Iqraam Rayners as Bafana seek more firepower in attack. Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis are expected to retain their places to provide creativity and attacking threat. If Bafana are to beat Kenya, both attackers need to be on form and clinical in front of goals.

Tshepang Moremi could make way for another winger, with Tashreeq Matthews among the possible options after Moremi's wasteful display in the previous encounter. The predicted starting XI is Ronwen Williams, Thabang Matuludi, Ime Okon, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Samkelo Kabini, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole, Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, Tashreeq Matthews and Lyle Foster. Kenya will also be aiming to build on their away draw and strengthen their own qualification hopes.

Race For 2027 AFCON Place

The match kicks off on Tuesday night, with both teams aware that a victory could prove decisive in the race for a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. A victory would strengthen Bafana's position in the qualification race, while dropped points could leave them under pressure as the battle for AFCON qualification continues. Bafana will be targeting all three points as they look to return to the top of Group C.