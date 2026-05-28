Bafana Bafana New Boys Express Delight at Surprise World Cup Selection

Bafana Bafana new boys Bradley Cross and Olwethu Makhanya expressed their excitement and gratitude at their surprise selection to the World Cup squad.

Bafana Bafana new boys Bradley Cross and Olwethu Makhanya expressed delight and excitement at their surprise selection to the World Cup squad when speaking to the media on Thursday.

The uncapped pair were named on Wednesday when coach Hugo Broos revealed his final 26-man squad for the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Makhanya will provide cover at centre back while Cross comes in as a left back option, especially after the hamstring injury suffered by Aubrey Modiba in the first leg of the African Champions League final. Cross can also play as a centre back if needed.

Makhanya has been in the United States for the last three years at Philadelphia Union. Cross has made the preliminary squad quite a few times and has been working hard to prove himself to the coach. He expressed his gratitude to coach Bradley Carnell, who the Philadelphia Union sacked on Wednesday. Makhanya also expressed his gratitude to coach Bradley Carnell and appreciated the opportunity that he gave him and his family to showcase himself.

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Makhanya's journey started out playing in the reserve team and then he got an opportunity to play in the first team, and ever since then, things are just coming together for him. He was away from home for the first time when he left the country to go to the USA, and he was going through some stuff, but it's been a really great journey.

Cross was in the youth setups since he was young and he think he was in the under-20 side at the age of 16. And then he went overseas, it wasn't easy, obviously, that side, there was a lot of competition. And then his decision was to come back to South Africa, and his main goal was to get into the Bafana Bafana squad. And ever since then, he's been working hard, staying focused





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Bafana Bafana World Cup Bradley Cross Olwethu Makhanya Hugo Broos

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