Bafana Bafana Must Deploy Pirates Trio in 4-4-2 Formation Against Czechia

Analysis argues that South Africa's Hugo Broos must switch to a 4-4-2 and start the Orlando Pirates trio of Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, and Relebohile Mofokeng to unlock an attacking performance against Czechia in the 2026 World Cup.

South Africa's Bafana Bafana find themselves at a crossroads in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with their progression hopes intimately tied to a tactical shift from coach Hugo Broos .

The team's recent 2-0 loss to Mexico at the Estadio Azteca underscored the need for a more attacking mindset and a formation change. There is a growing consensus that a return to a classic 4-4-2 system is essential for the crucial upcoming Group A match against Czechia in Atlanta. A victory would not only lift spirits but also significantly advance their quest for a place in the knockout stages.

To implement this system effectively, Broos must solidify the defense with Khuliso Mudau, Mbekezeli Mbokozi, Olwethu Makhanya, and Aubrey Modiba. The midfield engine should be Jayden Adams and Teboho Mokoena, providing stability, while the wings must be manned by Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi to offer width and vigor. In attack, Iqraam Rayners will lead the line, but the creative burden must fall on Relebohile Mofokeng as the central number ten, orchestrating play from behind the strikers.

The integration of the Orlando Pirates trio-Appollis, Moremi, and Mofokeng-is not merely beneficial but absolutely vital. Their established chemistry from club football could unlock the team's offensive potential. Appollis has been in scintillating form, contributing 17 goals and assists in 25 national team appearances and earning a nomination for the PSL Footballer of the Season award. Moremi played a pivotal role in Pirates' domestic treble last season, demonstrating maturity and increasing influence.

Mofokeng, at just 21, is regarded as one of South Africa's brightest talents. After a breakout season with double-digit goal contributions, he has the game intelligence to find space and create chances, earning specific attention from Mexico's coaching staff. His youth is no barrier; the tournament already features young stars like Spain's Lamine Yamal, 18, leading their nations. Broos has long adhered to the principle of picking players based on merit, not age, so faith in Mofokeng is assured.

The expectation is that the experienced Broos will adapt and embrace an offensive configuration against Czechia, with the Pirates trio at the heart of this new approach





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Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Relebohile Mofokeng Orlando Pirates 2026 FIFA World Cup Czechia 4-4-2 Formation Oswin Appollis Tshepang Moremi

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