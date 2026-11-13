Bafana Bafana held 2-2 by Kenya in 2027 Afcon qualifier in Soweto

South Africa drew 2-2 with Kenya in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Soweto, with Ryan Ogam equalising late for the Harambee Stars. Bafana now face a must-win return leg in Nairobi on Tuesday.

South Africa were held to a 2-2 draw by Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on Friday night.

Bafana Bafana looked set for three valuable points at home but conceded a late equaliser from Ryan Ogam. Ogam got the better of Olwethu Makhanya before beating Ronwen Williams in the drying minutes of the match. The result leaves South Africa under pressure in their qualifying group. South Africa have seven points from three matches.

Also read Bafana want to continue with winning streak when face Kenya

Guinea Pressure on Bafana Top Spot

Second-placed Guinea beat Eritrea 2-1 on Thursday and have six points, leaving Bafana at risk of losing top spot. South Africa face a must-win return leg in Nairobi on Tuesday. Dropping points in that game could see them removed from the top of the group. Kenya have two points from their matches.

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The Harambee Stars have already qualified for the African showpiece as co-hosts with Uganda and Tanzania. The draw provides breathing space for Kenya coach Benni McCarthy, who has been under pressure after a recent run of mixed results. Bafana are coached by Pitso Mosimane. Mosimane made two changes to the team that beat Eritrea in their last qualifier in Egypt.

Mosimane Team Selection and Tactics

Thabang Matuludi and Tshepang Moremi replaced the injured duo of Kamogelo Sebelebele and Thapelo Maseko. The biggest call by Mosimane was leaving US-based defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi out of the starting line-up. Mbokazi was returning to the team after injury. Mosimane continued with the central defensive partnership of Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya that did duty against Guinea and Eritrea.

He refreshed his tactics by playing three defenders at the back. Makhanya was employed on the left side, Okon was stationed in the centre and Matuludi played on the right. In midfield, Mosimane went with Mokoena and Sithole as his central holders. Modiba and Moremi played on the wings.

The three-pronged attack was made up of Mofokeng, Appollis and Rayners. Kenya created the first notable chance of the match and Williams had to react quickly by parrying the ball for a corner kick. Bafana reacted with quick attacks of their own through Mofokeng and Rayners. Bafana wasted a golden opportunity in the seventh minute when Moremi blasted the ball in the air from a good position.

Bafana Early Lead From Error

He got on the end of a quick attacking move that included touches from Aubrey Modiba and Oswin Appollis. Bafana opened the scoring after eight minutes after Kenya were caught by South Africa's high press when they tried to play from the back. Under-pressure goalkeeper Shikhalo Faruk played the ball to Amos Wanjala. Wanjala was put under pressure by South African attackers and ended up putting the ball into the empty net as Bafana took the lead.

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South Africa dominated most of the possession but Kenya stayed in the game. One of Kenya's chances put Bafana under pressure when Matuludi handled the ball in the penalty box. Referee Tanguy Mebiame had no hesitation to point to the spot. Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga showed nerves of steel to stand up and send Williams the wrong way with the equaliser after 41 minutes.

The teams went to the break sharing the spoils. Bafana returned with purpose but they could not find the target. After 56 minutes, Mosimane made his first changes with Lyle Foster and Puso Dithejane coming on for Rayners and Moremi. Bafana came close to retaking the lead after 58 minutes when Mofokeng's close-range curling shot hit the upright with Faruk beaten.

Kenya Late Equaliser Forces Draw

Mofokeng had got the ball from Appollis. Bafana increased their lead through Mofokeng, who struck from close range after a delightful move that included several South African players. But Kenya equalised through Ryan Ogam to force the draw. Abud Omar Khamis of Kenya was challenged by Relebohile Mofokeng of South Africa during the match.

The game was played at Orlando Amstel Arena on 13 November 2026.