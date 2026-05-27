Bafana Bafana Final World Cup Squad Announced: Surprises and Omissions

South Africa's coach Hugo Broos has named his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Six notable players miss out, including Kaizer Chiefs stars. The team will play friendlies before facing Mexico in the opener.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has officially announced his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, trimming down from an initial provisional list.

The squad sees several notable omissions, including six players who were part of the broader selection but failed to make the final cut. The players left out are goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, defenders Thabiso Monyane and Thapelo Morena, midfielders Lebohang Maboe and Patrick Maswanganyi, and forward Brooklyn Poggenpoel. Petersen, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs, had been in contention for a backup spot but lost out to other options. Monyane, also from Orlando Pirates, struggled with injuries during the season.

Morena, a veteran at Mamelodi Sundowns, was considered a versatile defender but his recent form dipped. Maboe, known for his creativity at Sundowns, did not fit Broos' preferred tactical setup. Maswanganyi, another Sundowns midfielder, failed to impress during training camps. Poggenpoel, a young striker from Stellenbosch, was seen as a future prospect but deemed not ready for World Cup intensity.

One of the surprise inclusions in the squad is forward Iqraam Rayners, who has seen limited game time under Broos and also struggled for regular minutes at Mamelodi Sundowns during the second half of the season. Rayners' inclusion has raised eyebrows given his lack of match fitness, but Broos praised his work rate and ability to play across the frontline.

The squad also includes familiar faces like captain Ronwen Williams, striker Percy Tau, and midfielder Teboho Mokoena, who provide experience and leadership. The team will now focus on preparation matches ahead of the World Cup, with a friendly against a Central American opponent scheduled in South Africa as the final home game before departure. Reports suggest Bafana may also face Jamaica in another friendly before their opening match.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July. South Africa will kick off their campaign against host nation Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca on 11 June. They are placed in Group A alongside Mexico, Czech Republic, and South Korea, making it a challenging group. Mexico, backed by home support, will be formidable opponents.

Czech Republic boasts a strong European pedigree, while South Korea is known for their speed and organization. Broos has emphasized the need for tactical discipline and ruthless efficiency in front of goal. The squad selection reflects a balance between youth and experience, with an emphasis on players who can adapt to different game situations. Fans will be hoping for a strong showing from Bafana Bafana, who last qualified for the World Cup in 2010 as hosts.

This tournament presents an opportunity for the team to reestablish itself on the global stage





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Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos 2026 World Cup South Africa Squad Selection

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