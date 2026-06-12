Bafana Bafana Fans Gather at Mall of Africa Fan Park to Support National Squad

Bafana Bafana fans gathered at the Mall of Africa fan park in Midrand to support the national squad in its World Cup opener against Mexico. Despite the electric energy and palpable patriotism, South Africa lost 2-0 to the Mexican national squad after a full-time match.

Bafana Bafana fans gathered at the Mall of Africa fan park in Midrand to support the national squad in its World Cup opener against Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

The two nations met for the second time in a World Cup opener, which was reminiscent of the 2010 spectacle when South Africa hosted the global tournament. Despite the electric energy, excitement and palpable patriotism, South Africa lost 2-0 to the Mexican national squad after a full-time match. Bafana Bafana supporters packed the Mall of Africa fan park to watch the FIFA World Cup opening game against Mexico on 11 June 2026.

The fans were in high spirits, dressed in their South African jerseys and waving flags as they cheered on their team. However, their enthusiasm was short-lived as Mexico took the lead in the first half and doubled their score in the second half. The Mexican team's victory marked the second consecutive World Cup opener loss for South Africa. The loss has put pressure on the South African team's coach to deliver a better performance in their upcoming matches.

The team's next match is against a yet to be determined opponent, which will be a crucial test of their abilities. The World Cup has brought together fans from all over the world to support their respective teams and experience the excitement of the global tournament. The atmosphere at the fan park was electric, with fans singing and dancing along to the music and cheering on their team.

The fans' dedication and passion for the sport are a testament to the power of football to unite people and bring them together. As the World Cup continues, fans will be eagerly waiting to see how their teams perform and what the future holds for the South African national squad





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Bafana Bafana Mall Of Africa Fan Park World Cup Opener Mexico South Africa

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